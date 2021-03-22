Emeritus professor George Bodner, an instructor, researcher and leader in the Department of Chemistry for more than 40 years, died Friday at age 75.
“George was an amazing person, scholar, and mentor whose legacy will live on forever," Christine Hrycyna, the department head and a biochemistry professor, said in the release. "I will certainly miss him dearly and we send our deepest condolences to his family, and especially to his wife, Chris."
Before retiring in 2019, Bodner held several leadership roles on campus and in the American Chemical Society, according to a Department of Chemistry press release. He authored more than 150 papers and more than 50 books or laboratory manuals.
Bodner earned an undergraduate degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1969 and a doctorate at Indiana University in 1972, according to the release.
He came to Purdue in 1977 as an assistant professor after three years at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He was hired by Purdue to teach General Chemistry and to implement an orientation program for teaching assistants that he had developed at Illinois, the release said.
For his work with the chemical education program, he was presented the ACS George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, the ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, and the Royal Society of Chemistry Nyholm Prize for Education, the release said.
"As a teacher in our department — adding the number of semesters he taught the CHM 115-116 course sequence, the CHM 255-256 sequence, and the CHM 372 PChem course — Dr. Bodner instructed more than 50,000 students at Purdue!" the release said.
Bodner also served on the University Senate for nearly 35 years. He served on committees such as The Center for Instructional Excellence, The Teaching Academy, The Purdue Honors College and October Break.
He held faculty positions within the College of Education and the College of Engineering. In 2005 he was involved in creating the School of Engineering Education, which has since grown from four to more than 20 faculty members, the release says.
At the national level, he was also the first chemical educator to be elected to the ACS Board of Directors. While a member of the board, he helped to create the American Association of Chemistry Teachers, which enrolled more than 4,000 teachers during its first four years, per the release.
The Department of Chemistry is planning a memorial service in his honor as soon as it's possible to gather in person, according to the release. Those wishing to honor the late professor can send memories of Bodner to chemnews@purdue.edu to potentially have them featured on the Department of Chemistry website.