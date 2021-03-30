The Protect Purdue Team Store opened after the high request for Protect Purdue merchandise, and the proceeds benefit student-driven causes like suicide-prevention training.
To date, the store donated more than $900 to mental health initiatives, as well as to the ACE Campus Food Pantry.
“We hope to see this number continue to increase with additional purchases,” senior brand manager Bailey Leffler said.
The store sells T-shirts, sweatshirts and masks ranging from $10 to $50, and all purchases are made and manufactured through the official Team Store of Purdue.
The Protect Purdue Team Store opened in November, with those initial proceeds going to the ACE Campus Food Pantry in partnership with Purdue’s Dr. Martin Luther King Week of Service through the end of January.
After the completion of the MLK Day celebration, the Boiler Ambassadors — previously known as Protect Purdue Ambassadors — chose to direct all proceeds from the Protect Purdue Team Store towards Purdue Student Government’s Mental Health Action Week initiatives to support the mental health and well-being of the student body.
Boiler Ambassadors selected this cause to support PSG by sponsoring a student-led support network that will be trained and facilitated by Mental Health America, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, according to its website.
Through these donations, Boiler Ambassadors and PSG intend to increase peer-to-peer learning opportunities related to mental health and expand the resources available to promote well-being and healthy living. One suggested suicide prevention training is called Question, Persuade, Refer.
“We believe that the QPR training initiative will greatly impact the Purdue community and given the expensive cost of the program, we were excited for the opportunity to partner with the Team Store to train as many students as possible,” PSG President Assata Gilmore said.
All donations and money raised from the Team Store for the remainder of the semester will go toward this initiative.
The money raised will be used to pay for 10-20 undergraduate students to become certified QPR instructors. This would go hand-in-hand with a recent piece of legislation passed in the student senate that would require all student-facing faculty members and teaching assistants to undergo biannual QPR training, Gilmore said.
By increasing the number of QPR instructors on campus, PSG hopes to successfully train the large number of faculty and TAs on campus while also providing all members of the Purdue community with greater access to training.
“Ultimately, our goal is to create a campus culture that prioritizes mental health and well-being both in and outside the classroom,” Gilmore said. “This service will help us achieve that goal and ensure that members of the community have at least the most basic skills necessary to ask those difficult questions while teaching, leading, and learning with empathy and compassion.”
Beyond the Protect Purdue Team Store, the Boiler Ambassadors continue to remind the community to follow Protect Purdue guidelines.
“Our ambassadors are constantly working on social media posts and other advertisement content, like highlighting our National Panhellenic Council chapters for Black History Month, how to keep the campus and community safe, giveaways and more,” Boiler Ambassador Payton Judd said.