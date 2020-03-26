Purdue is planning a virtual commencement, which will consist of all the traditional aspects of an in-person commencement according to a press release from the University.
The commencement will include music from Purdue Bands and Purdue Musical Organizations, an address by Purdue President Mitch Daniels, student speakers and the conferral of degrees, according to the release.
"May 2020 graduates will receive, before May 15, the original date of Purdue’s spring commencement, a mailing that will include a diploma cover, the commencement program, their honor cords (as earned), and information on how to download their own ceremony, which they can watch with their families at a time that works for them," the release reads.
Graduates can expect to get their diplomas in the mail before the digital ceremony, and they can also purchase or rent a cap and gown as planned since the deadline for purchasing has been extended to April 22.
A series of virtual photo backgrounds will be available featuring the stage at Elliott Hall, near the Bell Tower and the Gateway to the Future arch, for graduates to share on social media.
A survey sent out to seniors asked when they would wish to participate in a future commencement. Options included Summer 2020 and 2021 and Winter 2020 and 2021, though none of the future dates have been scheduled yet.