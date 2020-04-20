Some students have found themselves without internships they had been counting on for this summer after companies canceled programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the offices at Purdue trying to help students stay in touch with the resources they need is the Center for Career Opportunities, which has begun hosting virtual job fairs.
“Our office is also hosting the inaugural ‘Just-in-Time Virtual Job Fair’ on Wednesday,” said Tim Luzader, executive director at the CCO.
Though this job fair will take place in a different space than the typical career fair would have, the office still expects plenty of employers to join in.
“As of today, there are 53 employers signed up to participate, and we anticipate that a few more will follow,” Luzader said. “These organizations are collectively seeking interns as well as graduates.”
Some who were planning on internships this summer, though, are left without any plans in the wake of the pandemic.
Harrison Smith, a junior in the College of Engineering, was supposed to have an internship in supply chain management this summer, but it was canceled the week after Spring Break.
“Obviously I understand the company’s position, and I can’t blame them and they’re going to make whatever decisions they need to make, but as far as my job prospects, I think (next year’s) career fair will be really interesting,” Smith said.
He said he feels not having the internship may put him at a disadvantage.
“The companies are probably going to say that they’ll be understanding,” Smith said. “But a student that has an internship is going to have a leg up, just based on experience, which you can’t blame the company for.”
These new questions for job offers in the future also arose for Lakshmi Galla, a junior in the College of Science.
Galla studies computer science and was supposed to have an internship working with a tech company in Indianapolis this summer. Galla said the company canceled the internship because it could not be done remotely.
“(The company) said they had to cancel the internship because they didn’t have the resources to accommodate a remote internship and they didn’t think the internship would be as good remotely,” Galla said.
Although she had an internship with another company last summer, Galla said she is still disappointed by the cancellation.
“I was really looking forward to this (internship) because it was a much more technical one than last summer, and I was thinking this would be a really good experience for me,” Galla said.
Galla said she understands why the company had to cancel but still feels disappointed.
“I think it’ll definitely affect my job search this time,” Galla said. “Because I was actually looking forward to maybe getting a full-time offer from them with the internship, but I don’t know if that’s a possibility anymore because I’m not interning with them this summer.”
Galla said she is looking for new opportunities.
“There’s very few left and they weren’t as interesting,” Galla said, “but I’m still looking.”