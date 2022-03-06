Italian pianist Beatrice Rana’s fingers flew over the keys of a grand piano Sunday afternoon, playing compositions by Frédéric Chopin, Claude Debussy and Igor Stravinsky.
Around 300 individuals attended the concert at Loeb Playhouse to hear the award-winning pianist perform at a Purdue Convocations event Sunday afternoon.
“The performance is absolutely stunning so far,” said Mary Linemann, a Lafayette resident, at the intermission of the recital. “I just can’t believe her hands can move so fast.”
Rana began her musical debut at age nine, performing Bach’s Concerto in F minor as a soloist with an orchestra and received her piano degree at the Nino Rota Conservatory of Music, according to Purdue Convocations.
Adrian and Julian Kaufman also said they enjoyed the performance. Adrian, a high school student, and Julian, a Notre Dame student, attended the performance with their parents.
“We’re from around Lafayette, so we heard about it through our parents and came with them,” Adrian said. “We’re enjoying it so far.”
Rana’s performance at Purdue was her second of four shows in the United States. She previously played in San Diego on March 4, and will play at New York’s Carnegie Hall and in Santa Fe, New Mexico this coming week.
“Beatrice is a beautiful performer. I couldn’t stop smiling as I listened because the music was so wonderful,” Joelle Manning, a West Lafayette resident, said.
“I think it’s so great that Purdue booked such a talented musician to come to Indiana.”