Eli Lilly has committed $92.5 million to Purdue through a new academic scholarship program for pharmaceutical manufacturing and a research collaboration.
Of the commitment, $42.5 million will go to the pharmaceutical manufacturing scholarship program over the next 10 years. This will award 75 to 100 students full tuition each year with guaranteed internships or co-ops at Lilly, a Purdue press release reads.
“Lilly is among Purdue’s most important partners, and this latest commitment reaffirms our longtime collaboration. Through these collaborations, Lilly and Purdue are helping to build a critical pharmaceutical ecosystem in the heartland,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the press release. “We have a company that is committed to advancing research and fostering talent. Lilly is investing in students very early in their education rather than waiting until late in their college careers – connecting to students before they even arrive on campus.”
The new Lilly Scholars program will prioritize undergraduate students who are underrepresented in Purdue’s student population, have overcome socioeconomic or educational disadvantages, or are first-generation college students.
The first scholarships of this program will be offered for the fall semester of 2023.
Lilly committed $50 million in 2017 for a research collaboration with Purdue.
“Those collaborative research efforts have helped advance understanding of the physiology of drug delivery and develop technologies to improve delivery of pharmaceuticals for better patient outcomes and experiences,” the press release reads.
Five years later, Lilly is committing another $50 million to extend the collaboration another five years, focusing research on genetic medicine, intrathecal delivery and nanoparticle drug delivery during that time.
“As the number of people who may benefit from our innovative medicines continues to increase, we are investing to advance critical research and build a more diverse pipeline of talent in Indiana. Together with Purdue, we can help to keep our state’s best and brightest in Indiana, furthering Lilly’s ability to make life better for millions of people,” David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO, said in the press release. “As a Purdue graduate, I am proud of the success the university has built and even more proud to see Lilly and Purdue team up to make both institutions better and better.”
Lilly has introduced 18 new medicines over the last eight years to make life better for people living with diseases like diabetes and cancer. The company plans to introduce four more potential new medicines in the next 18 months.
"Purdue’s approach to interdisciplinary research with Lilly is driven by an impact-focused mindset aimed at improving the lives of patients. Our collaboration spans training and development all the way to cutting-edge research and facilities,” Theresa Mayer, Purdue University executive vice president for research and Collaboration, said in the press release. “The extension of our agreement will continue to provide exceptional opportunities for faculty members and hundreds of graduate students from across the country to work side-by-side with colleagues from this leading pharmaceutical company.”
Purdue established the William D. Young Institute for Advanced Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals earlier this year. It planned the institute to be an interdisciplinary organization focused on furthering pharmaceutical manufacturing to reduce costs and expand access to new drugs emerging from biotech research.
“That institute follows a $250 million investment in life sciences as part of the Purdue Moves strategic plan, which resulted in three university-wide interdisciplinary institutes: the Purdue Institutes of Drug Discovery; Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease; and Integrative Neuroscience, which have helped to attract leading faculty researchers in critical research areas,” the press release reads. “Purdue has also invested in state-of-the-art facilities, including the Bindley Bioscience Center, which provides a unique infrastructure to support interdisciplinary research.”
Lilly committed more than $6 billion globally for pharmaceutical manufacturing, including $2.1 billion to LEAP Technology Park in Boone County with up to 500 new jobs there.
“Collaborations between academia and industry are essential to innovation to bring therapies to patients as quickly as possible,” Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of manufacturing operations at Lilly, said in the press release. “With the expansion of our footprint in Indiana, these initiatives with Purdue will help bring a highly skilled pipeline of diverse talent and enhance our manufacturing capacity to deliver medicines to patients around the world.”
Purdue and Lilly are planning to create new curricula, experiential learning and certificate and degree programs in pharmaceutical manufacturing, according to the press release.
Lilly hires more Purdue graduates than any other university at nearly 2,500 Purdue alumni employees. It hires not just students in pharmaceutical manufacturing tracks, but graduates from engineering, sales, finance, human resources, marketing, procurement and supply chain.
“These commitments will better position Purdue to recruit the best, brightest and most diverse students we can,” said Kristina Wong Davis, vice provost for enrollment management at Purdue.