Purdue police are warning international students about a recent vishing scam targeting them over the phone.
According to a recent press release, Purdue police received multiple calls on Tuesday from international students who reported they received phone calls from someone seeking their personal information.
"The scammer reportedly told them that their Social Security number had been used fraudulently, and the caller tried to get person information such as banking and credit card numbers," the release states.
The release defined "vishing" as the practice of making fraudulent phone calls or leaving messages appearing to be from legitimate companies. Criminals making the calls will try to use fear or intimidation techniques to get victims to reveal personal information.
Information Technology at Purdue provided tips for people who may receive these calls:
- Ask for the caller’s name or employee number. Then try to call the organization back using the telephone number listed on their billing statements or other official sources, instead of the number provided by the caller or caller-ID. Vishing attacks often use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which allows caller-identification to be spoofed easily.
- Think once, twice, or maybe three times before providing personal or financial information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call.
- Make note, if someone claims you owe a debt, that both state and federal laws give you certain rights, including the right to receive written verification.
- If a call sounds too good to be true, it most likely is. Keep in mind that you probably aren’t going to win a prize if you did not enter a contest.
- Remember, law enforcement agencies don’t collect fines over the phone, nor would law enforcement contact citizens by telephone and ask for personal information relating to taxes or debt. Likewise, the Internal Revenue Service, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Social Security Administration will not call you to update your information or give you a new card.
- You can file a complaint about vishing with the Federal Trade Commission and also place your personal phone number on the federal “Do Not Call” list. You can list your number on Indiana’s no-call list as well.
The release also states that "students, faculty and staff can contact Purdue Police at 765-494-8221 to make a report if they suspect that their accounts have been compromised."