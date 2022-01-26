Purdue’s current COVID-19 outbreak broke yet another record last week.
The 7-day positivity rate stands at a staggering 20.15%, the highest since the Protect Purdue Health Center began releasing data in 2020. The average positivity rate last fall was 1.71%.
In an admission of the chaos and confusion wrought by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Protect Purdue Implementation team released a campus-wide email on Monday finally acknowledging what we all had to endure since the start of the semester — the “stress, fatigue and frustration” that comes with working in an understaffed job in a pandemic.
The medical and support staff on campus are stretched thin, backlogged and exhausted — the direct result of an explosion of testing, paperwork and labor shortage.
Despite switching from walk-in testing to appointment-only and denying those without symptoms or high-risk exposure altogether, the sole testing site on campus, the France Cordova Recreational Sports Center, still sees students stranded in long lines, sometimes waiting for hours to obtain a test.
Brushing off the turmoil and agony intimately felt by an already burnt-out campus, the administration marches on with its “everything-is-fine” attitude, demanding all classes be back in full capacity.
In-person attendance is expected, and in many cases, strictly enforced. Without an end in sight, students are forced to choose between health and grades.
“I think we’re not being given the resources and support to keep the community healthy and safe,” said Trinity Kunkel, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts. “I’ve got professors with full-blown attendance policies.
“At the beginning (of the pandemic), when they had those relaxed attendance policies, it was a lot more conducive to being able to keep people safe, but now I know a lot of people who would rather risk it and go to class.”
Whenever concerns about Purdue’s handling of the pandemic arise, Purdue President Mitch Daniels is quick to respond, “We’re seeing virtually no severe cases.”
Daniels noted in his annual open letter to the Purdue community that COVID-19, particularly the Omicron variant, appeared to be very mild among college students’ age group. Young people are more likely to develop long-lasting COVID -19 symptoms after recovery than being hospitalized or intubated while they recover, according to studies reviewed by the Nature journal. So the administration’s rhetoric trivializing Omicron as “mild” is dangerous.
Jerome Adams, former U.S. Surgeon General and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue, explained how the reality of Omicron contradicts the popular belief in a series of tweets.
Adams tweeted that Omicron’s lower hospitalization rate is canceled out by a higher infection rate, making it just as dangerous as previous variants. He argued that characterizing Omicron as “mild” is extremely counterproductive to the pandemic control efforts.
“Every single ‘expert’ who insists on using their platform to describe Omicron as ‘mild,’ is in essence giving a vaccine hesitant person one more reason to stay unvaccinated,” he tweeted on Saturday. “And yesterday they told 3,700 families their loved one dying is a ‘mild’ inconvenience.”
SCIENTISTS AND MEDIA- PLEASE STOP TELLING PEOPLE OMICRON IS MILDER! If your enemy uses a weapon that’s 1/3rd as likely to kill you, but 4 times as many people are shooting at you, you’re now 1.3x as likely to die! ⬆️ infectivity cancels out ⬇️ per case clinical severity.— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) January 11, 2022
The Exponent was unable to set up an interview with Adams by Wednesday evening due to scheduling complications.
There are still concrete steps Purdue can take to mitigate community suffering. We’re nearly three weeks into the semester, and time is of the essence.
“Purdue administration needs to have a clear, transparent plan on how exactly they would sanitize everything before opening classrooms and buildings to the general public,” said Vivek Talapaneni, a junior from the College of Engineering. “I believe that most classes should have an online option and should prepare in case things do have to go into quarantine level.
“Having a vending machine with at-home rapid tests would be a large step in helping reduce stress (of the health care workers), as well.”
Protect Purdue’s latest update announced that Purdue would soon make at-home test kits and N95 and KN95 masks available for students, faculty and staff, while pledging to alleviate the stress on the Co-Rec Testing Center by expanding its physical space and adding a new clinic.
These efforts, while a significant improvement against Omicron, must be coupled with an adequate educational support system for students and faculty, as well. Extending a flexible attendance scheme, offering an online option for as many courses as possible and upping the number of academic case managers for those already battling an infection would go a long way in reducing stress at a time of great volatility. The administration must come to terms with the reality of Omicron: this is not “back-to-normal” and people are not OK.