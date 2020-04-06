Assata Gilmore, current Purdue Student Government vice president and junior in the Krannert School of Management, and Hannah Walter, current senator and junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, were announced as the next president and vice president with 58% of the vote.
Gilmore and Walter were running against Mason Merkel and Martina Macaggi, sophomores in the College of Engineering who finished with 38% of the vote. Merkel and Macaggi received an 8% deduction due to a campaign grievance, according to Gilmore.
Merkel was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.
Gilmore said she is looking to continue the work she has started this year and to prioritize the health and safety of students in a post-COVID-19 future.
“COVID-19 has changed a lot of aspects of life. We want to establish a crisis fund for students and provide funds to smaller student organizations,” Gilmore said.
A total of 3,402 students voted, about 10% of the undergraduate population. Despite most campaigning being conducted virtually, Gilmore said voter turn-out was the second highest since 2016.
Voting originally was scheduled to end Wednesday but was extended to Thursday. Results came out five days later.
A presidential and vice-presidential debate was conducted over a private WebEx call with the chief justice and elections director. Audio was provided to The Exponent but not publicly posted.
Gilmore said she is excited to work with Walter and bring their leadership to the administration.
“I really want to help, especially in these uncertain times,” Gilmore said. “(We’re) very grateful for this opportunity and excited to get started.”