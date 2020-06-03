In an email Wednesday morning, Purdue's University Senate requests faculty, staff, postdocs and graduate students fill out a anonymous survey related to the reopening of Purdue in the fall.
The survey asks participants for data such as their position at Purdue, risk status based on CDC guidelines for those most affected by COVID-19, responsibilities within their home and both the percentage of time spent on campus last spring and anticipated time they will spend on campus during the upcoming semester.
The survey also asks for opinions on the safety of returning to campus in the fall, confidence in the Protect Purdue Implementation plan slated to go into effect this fall, and willingness to comply with suggested guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
The email asks that all responses be submitted by noon Friday so that responses, questions and concerns may be considered in a University Senate town hall at 2:30 p.m. Monday, which will be live-streamed and recorded.
Here is the survey link: https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9FTgRnbrZQXyeZ7