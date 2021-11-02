Ross-Ade trespassings persist

On a crisp August 2019 night, then-freshman Stephen Korff gathered his friends for some wiffle ball and football.
Instead of playing at a park though, they trespassed into Ross-Ade Stadium.
“The gate was wide open,” said Korff, now a junior in aeronautical engineering technology. “It was myself and three buddies. It was literally as if it was game day when they had the gates open.”
After playing on the field, Korff said he and his friends went up to the pavilion side where another door was unlocked. They went in and used the elevator.
After they left the elevator, Korff said they saw flashlights and assumed it was police. Running through the hallways looking for an exit, they ended up in a maintenance closet where they hid until eventually coming out to face the police.
“We didn’t know this at the time, but when we used the elevators, it set off a silent alarm,” he said.
When the police showed up, Korff said they asked what he and his friends were doing and how they got in.
“We told them the gate was unlocked and we just walked in,” Korff said. “We didn’t take anything, or break anything. No malice involved.”
While the officers gave Korff and his friends a verbal warning, they still reported it to Purdue. The university sent each member of the quartet emails saying they were charged with trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor, threatening to punish them academically.
At least 16 people, 13 of them students, have been charged with trespassing at Ross-Ade this year, according to previous Exponent reporting.
A PUPD officer allegedly found two of those students trying to climb the goal post earlier this month in Ross-Ade’s most recent case of trespassing, according to a probable cause affidavit.
They both ran when they saw the officer, according to the affidavit. The officer caught one, and the other got away but came back when she realized the officer had her phone.
Gates A and N were unlocked at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 20. A maintenance crew was in the stadium, which might explain the unlocked gates. Aside from the employees, there were no security guards or officers keeping watch at those gates, so anyone could have just walked in.
The following Monday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m., the darkness resembled the scene Korff described. The only difference was all the gates surrounding the perimeter were closed and locked.
Purdue Police Department Capt. Song Kang said several people have snuck into the stadium so far this year, mainly students and mostly at night.
While trespassers break the rules by sneaking onto the field, he said they tend to not cause any damage or do anything harmful.
“They come onto the field out of curiosity, wanting to explore,” Kang said. A lot of them “take selfies.”
Any officer that finds intruders doesn’t know the trespasser’s intentions and can’t assume they’re harmless. Punishments for sneaking onto the field can vary based on how well trespassers comply with officers, Kang said.
“They didn’t throw us in a cop car, they gave us a verbal warning. They’re required to report it, so that’s why the university sent us that email,” Korff said.
He then had to appear in front of the Dean of Students, but recalled walking away with a “slap on the wrist.”
Kang said staff members, such as equipment maintenance employees, have been approached by police as well.
“Officers find the staff working in the quieter areas of the stadium.” Kang said. “Officers will approach them, identify them and make sure they are supposed to be there.”
Once staff members explain their duty, they go back to work.
Kang declined to comment on the specific security measures put into place around the stadium. He said there are periodic upgrades as technology continues to improve, such as camera quality and a better alarm system.
He said the Athletic Department will have more information since they own the building and the security systems.
Associate Athletics Director Patrick Crawford didn’t respond to multiple phone calls for comment.