A program designed to double Black undergraduate student enrollment in the next five years was introduced at Wednesday night's Purdue Student Government meeting.
Renee Thomas, Purdue’s Associate Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion, introduced the “Each One Reach One” campaign.
Purdue’s Equity Task Force has been working on the campaign since last spring, she said, and the task force hopes to launch it in the Spring 2022 semester.
“It’s a pretty aggressive goal,” she added. “We have never doubled our Black student enrollment in the 150 years we’ve existed as a University.”
There are currently less than 950 black students at Purdue, well under 3% of the overall student population.
“We’re a world class institution,” Thomas said. “We need to be educating the best and the brightest minds while doing all we can to prepare a diverse workforce.”
The Vice Provost said she hopes to work with the Purdue Student Government by launching letter writing initiatives and encouraging African American students and students from diverse high schools to not only apply, but enroll at Purdue.
“We’ll be launching a survey, probably in the next two months,” she said. “That way, we can get a feel for what attracts our Black students to Purdue and how we might be able to amplify a diverse population.”