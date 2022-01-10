What’s it like to capture the attention of a population the size of a small country?
Lila Woolgar, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, doesn’t have to imagine. Her 815,000 followers on TikTok is greater than the populations of over 60 different countries.
Woolgar began uploading videos to TikTok in 2019 as a way to record jokes, and, completely by accident, she started to garner attention.
“I didn’t mean at all to develop a following,” Woolgar said. “I just didn’t know how to (privatize) my account. I was just recording jokes to save for later, and I learned the hard way that it was public.”
Now, Woolgar said she is recognized on campus about once a week.
A typical video for her account, found under the username “Ratatootle,” opens with her sitting in her car. Her animated speaking and accelerated cadence adds a comedic tone to her otherwise serious content topics, catching her audience’s attention. Her videos typically center around her latest experiences with her mental health struggles.
Woolgar is now contemplating pursuing social media full time.
“I was planning on going to law school,” she said. “I still kind of am, but I’ve always wanted to follow an art path. Comedy writing is what I’ve always wanted to do, but that’s not a safe path.”
As Woolgar began to turn a profit on her account and develop a following she said, this path has become more appealing to her. Her account makes an average of $300-$600 per month from her views.
Additionally, Woolgar said she makes some income from sponsorships. Although she expressed hesitancy for accepting money for ads, Woolgar said the least she will accept for a single ad video is $600.
“If I do ad work, I undercharge a lot, even though it feels like a lot,” Woolgar said. “It still feels like I’m stealing money from people. Learning that I am a valuable marketing agent is something that’s been really hard for me.”
This compensation may seem hefty for the minute-long videos on TikTok, but Woolgar said each video takes her approximately an hour and a half to record. This preparation time allows her to perfect her unique content style and rehearse in the fast-paced monologue for which she is known.
“A huge population of people that watch my content are neurodivergent,” she said. “(I was) learning how to speak in a way that is accessible. I have to speak clearly enough that people with audio processing issues can still understand me, but also fast enough that people that have the attention span of rabbits, like me, can stay with a video.”
Woolgar was diagnosed with ADHD in her childhood. Although she said her account’s focus shifts perpetually, she balances comedy and mental health content. She centers a lot of her videos around her experiences with her diagnosis and takeaways from therapy.
Woolgar said that while having such a niche following may create an immense sense of community, it also presents a problem with incorrect self-diagnosis.
“One of the biggest things was to be careful about what was an ADHD trait and what wasn’t,” she said. “Because I would talk about something and people in the comments would be like, ‘Oh my god, I think I have ADHD now.’
“I wouldn’t look to me as a resource for something like that, but a lot of people do.”
Woolgar said it was because of comments she received on her account that she discovered she has traits indicative of a different diagnosis. Accounts like Woolgar’s can help people identify traits that may signal a need to seek professional medical advice on diagnoses not previously considered.
“I found out through TikTok because I (posted) about something and people will be like, ‘This is not an ADHD diagnostic trait, (but it might be something else),’” she said.
A lack of accommodations at Purdue
As she’s started to better understand her personal needs, Woolgar said she’s begun talking on her account about her attempts to get accommodations in her classes at Purdue. She said it’s extremely frustrating with how little Purdue accommodates people who struggle with the kinds of things that she does.
“There’s so many hoops to jump through, and there’s so much proving why you need help,” she said. “It is so disheartening and it’s so much work. I can’t even get through the process of getting accommodations because it’s too hard.”
According to Purdue’s Disabilities Resource Center, academic accommodations follow these steps: the student meets with a DRC staff member at the beginning of the semester to talk about their needs, then they fill out the appropriate requests forms and then the DRC will respond with approval or denial of the request along with a course accessibility letter within 14 days.
“Students should request accommodations far enough in advance to allow the DRC adequate time to review the request and relevant documentation, to establish eligibility, and to determine a reasonable accommodation through an interactive process with the student,” the DRC website reads.
Randall Ward, the director of the DRC, said this process is conventional in most universities.
He said the DRC’s goal is to provide access to accommodations without changing the learning outcomes of the course.
“In higher education, such accommodations may fundamentally alter the learning outcomes of a given course,” he said. “In which case ‘fewer test questions’ (a common accommodation in K-12 education) would be considered an unreasonable request.”
Ward also said the DRC is continuing to improve student’s ability to access resources.
“We moved to an electronic format process by which students can, at any time day or night, complete initial requests,” he said. “It’s been a really positive change that we’ve made to make it more accessible for people.”
Woolgar said that process doesn’t always work.
“I feel like my advisors didn’t listen to me,” she said. “I have been asking for this kind of stuff for years.”