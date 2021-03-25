Purdue Student Government on Wednesday unanimously passed a non-binding resolution to extend medical amnesty to students under the influence of marijuana or non-medical prescription drugs in addition to alcohol, which is covered under current policy.
Medical amnesty in its current form at Purdue prevents students from facing disciplinary action if they require medical assistance due to alcohol intoxication. PSG's bill urges University officials to extend that courtesy to other substances.
Other proposed changes to the policy in the bill would grant amnesty when the intoxication occurred at an unregistered event and would also apply in non-medical emergencies, such as instances of sexual assault or hazing.
The authors of the bill said they were inspired by a student in Greek life who reached out to say the current amnesty policy isn't meeting all of Greek life’s needs by only covering alcohol intoxications, senator Molly Beatty said.
Senator Kaylee Stowe, another co-author of the bill, said her support for this stemmed from her experience as a residential assistant.
“Alcohol, drugs and all this stuff (are) already on campus,” Stowe said. “It’s important that we protect our students.”
Mason Merkel, another co-author and active leader in Greek life, said he expects this bill might receive pushback in the University Senate.
Some people may believe that enacting medical amnesty for these substances would encourage their use among students, he said.
Merkel cited a statistic from the Medical Amnesty Initiative that shows alcohol-related 911 calls increased 700% in areas that implemented medical amnesty, but alcohol use itself didn’t increase.
“We all hear the stories online of times where (a student) came to college bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to have a fun experience,” Merkel said. “Then, maybe one thing led to another, and because they were bystanders in the situation who were hesitant to report (an intoxication) or get help, it was just too late for the student.
“We don’t want that in the Boilermaker community.”
Vaccine rollout
The Protect Purdue Implementation Team will meet Thursday to discuss the vaccine rollout to students, PSG Vice President Hannah Darr said.
This conversation comes two days after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that all Indiana residents 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for the vaccine on March 31.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced on Jan. 25 that Purdue would become a vaccination site. The Protect Purdue Implementation Team said the site is up and running; they’re just waiting on doses, according to Darr.
Jim Bush, a Purdue spokesperson, said students will be eligible to receive vaccines regardless of residency, meaning out-of-state and international students qualify.
Visitor policy relaxed during senior week
Visitor policy will be relaxed during senior week so traditional ceremonies for graduating seniors can take place, Darr said.
The Protect Purdue Implementation Team made the decision to loosen visitor policies for the week following exams, Darr said, so parents can come to campus the day before graduation and attend the typical senior ceremonies.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced Tuesday that event capacity can be raised to 250 people following the advisory status moving to the blue level. While visitors are allowed on campus under Protect Purdue policy, requests for large gatherings must still be approved by the Office of the Provost.