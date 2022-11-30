Finance was the main focus of Wednesday night’s Purdue Student Senate meeting.
Senators debated the rules surrounding the 2023 election, a potential pilot program with Lyft, and individual stipends.
PSG has spent $17,721 of its budget so far, treasurer Sean Wiseman said.
Lyft pilot program
The longest discussion of the night was about a potential Lyft pilot program.
It allows for 2,000 rides a month with a $5 discount, PSG President Andrew Jensen said, with $10,000 per month for four months in the spring semester and an additional $8,000 for expansion.
The program emulates something already in place at other Big Ten schools. Student body presidents from four other Big Ten schools co-sponsored the bill.
“I reached out to Lyft looking to start a ride-share program at Purdue, (specifically) the night ride program,” said bill co-author Claire Foster, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
The program has $48,000 allocated to it, with $15,000 of financial support coming directly from Vice Provost for Student Life Beth McCuskey.
“Every single academic college has agreed to display the information, and PUPD also said they would speak on the program,” he said.
As some senate members expressed concerns about marketing the initiative to students, Foster said Lyft already has shared possible strategies.
“They spoke about having a big opening night at one of our popular bars, like Harry’s, to start out the program strong,” she said. “Moving forward as we confirm the program, they will then guide us through the marketing strategies to distribute it to students.”
Jensen said one of the stipulations of the contract is that Lyft will come and table on campus. He’s already started to build the webpage for the program on the PSG website.
While some senators voiced concerns about money, Jensen volunteered the $2,500 left in his fund to be utilized if it was needed for the senate discretionary fund needed, as it is a main supplier of the $48,000.
PSG Vice President Izzy Webster said while some senators felt the program is directly targeting students 21 and over, it could be used for students walking home from late finals or in dark parts of campus.
“There aren’t a lot of females in my major, so walking back with someone from a night exam is difficult,” she said.
Jensen said sexual assaults should be well worth the monetary contribution by the senate.
Clapping filled the room when the vote passed with 22 in favor, one opposed and five abstentions after more than 45 minutes of discussion.
2023 Election
Election discussion began with the appointment of Evan Patterson as the election director.
Patterson said his goal is to continue retention of election committee members.
“(I will) choose a robust committee of people who are committed to the cause where everyone has an intended purpose and is very effective,” he said. “(It’s about) choosing the right people to do the correct jobs.”
The rules were rewritten for the 2023 election to “reword and refocus” language, President Pro-Tempore Eleanor Didonna said.
One of the changes, besides an extended time for elections, is that off-campus campaigning is no longer allowed.
President Pro-Tempore Lilli Ferguson said they also decreased the limit from $500 to $250 per single donor, something that sparked conversation about equity in the election as a whole.
“One of the reasons this was a compromise and a decision made was to promote networking within the electorates as most of the donations are coming from family members,” she said. “(Money) is a strong barrier to entry.”
Didonna said the best way to increase equity “was a small step over a long period” as opposed to moving toward a cap of $75, which senator Shreya Jain proposed.
An amendment made to lower the cap further to $150 failed, and the bill was passed as is.
The last bills that were passed included allocating a $1,000 budget to a committee that through error didn’t get one. There was also a bill to allow ROTC students to purchase C Garage permit passes, otherwise only accessible to students who live in areas designated far enough from campus, to be closer to the Armory.
“(It’ll be) a lot more simplistic for them, and in those garages there are a lot of open spots, (the pass) is just able to be purchased now,” senator Michael Brown said.
All six stipends, including those for Jensen and Weber, were passed, and was followed by the appointment of new press secretary Andrew Askounis to fill the position that Chrise vacated earlier in the meeting.