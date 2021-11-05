Students now have access to many different transportation methods to get safely to and from classes.
The city of West Lafayette and other various companies like bird, have developed a number of different ways to get around, such as biking, busing, driving and riding skateboards and scooters.
The City Bus has given students the option to ride busses to class that are entirely free of charge.
Companies such as Bird and Spin give students the option of renting a scooter, where pay is determined by the duration of your ride.
Purdue students give their opinions of getting to and from campus in a timely and orderly fashion.
“Time management is key in this situation, said Ben Smith, a senior in film and production. If you are well organized and have a plan of what your day is like then walking would be the best option.”
Smith said that he has found that driving suits him the best. “I like to drive to class, I work part-time so driving keeps me grounded and fits my schedule the best. When I drive I don’t feel rushed to get to where I need to be.”
However driving to class does cause concern when getting there on time and to beat the crowd of students walking to class.
Purdue does offer an option to pay for a pass to park in various spots on campus for the year.
“Parking at times can be challenging, '' said Ben Smith, a senior in film and production. Thankfully the buildings that my classes are in have desired free hourly parking where I can find a spot and not be out of luck.”
Luke Rich, a sophomore in general management, said he prefers walking to and from class.
“I leave fifteen minutes earlier than usual but walking is what I like best,” Rich said.
If I were to drive I usually have issues with finding a place to park. I think I can say that walking is by far the most common and effective way for Purdue students to get where they are going on campus.”
I sat down Monday night with local student Kyle Johnson, 4th year undergraduate student in mechanical engineering technology. Kyle typically rides his scooter to class but has driven in years past.
“I've had many issues both driving and riding my scooter when dealing with the walking crowd on campus,” said Kyle Johnson a senior in MET, ``they definitely do not have consideration for drivers and others using any other sort of transportation.”
“It seems as if the walkers dont care for any one else trying to get to their classes on campus," said Johnson, "if it were me I sure would be careful when I walked to class.”
After interviewing my candidates they all have different ways of getting to and from their classes, walking seems to be the most convenient.
Although there have been issues involving walkers not being cautious to other ways of transportation.
“An incident occurred once when riding my scooter, I almost hit someone walking on a crosswalk when I had the right away,” Johnson said. “I ended up crashing the scooter but thankfully no one was injured.”