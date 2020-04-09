When Steven Beering was invited to be president at Purdue, he hesitated. He wasn’t sure Boilermakers would want someone who worked for IU.
“In fact, what everyone found out was that Steve Beering loved Purdue,” said John Norberg, a Purdue historian.
The former president died on Friday afternoon at the age of 87. His death was not coronavirus-related, son John Beering confirmed.
“It was a great privilege to know them, both of them — Steve and (his wife), Jane,” said Norberg, a former Journal and Courier reporter.
Of the four Purdue presidents Frederick Ford worked with, Beering was the most focused on fundraising, the executive vice president and treasurer emeritus said.
“President (Arthur) Hansen got Purdue into big-time fundraising. He assembled a staff and started to work with Purdue alumni,” Ford said. “However, Hansen didn’t like to ask people for money, so when President Beering came there was a lot of low-hanging fruit — and Beering was not the least bit reluctant to do the asking.”
Norberg said Beering increased fundraising four times what it had been, and started the astronaut reunions Purdue still hosts.
But the former president focused not just on fundraising but on personal relationships.
“Not only did he raise money, he made friendships,” said Morgan Burke, a former athletics director who worked with Beering for seven years. “He made you feel when you walked into Westwood that you were walking into his home and you were a very welcomed guest.”
Beering and his wife, Jane, often opened the presidential home up for events. Jane died in 2015.
“For a University that was very big then and even bigger now, that personal touch really resonated with people. An uncanny ability, both of them, to recall names and big smiles. You knew that you’re working with authentic people.”
Colleagues and relatives described Beering as approachable and eloquent, with a quick mind and an impeccable memory.
John Beering, a Purdue alumnus, said conversations over the dinner table flew at the speed and discretion of his father’s mind — quicker than others were sometimes prepared for.
“Because his mind was so quick, he had — this is pretty common with senior executives, frankly — he had a pretty short attention span,” John Beering said. “I, unfortunately, inherited my mom’s long-windedness at times, so just dinner conversation could feel like a current-events drill.”
“We would talk about things, but we would talk about them in sound bytes. And if I’m an out-loud thinker and trying to get my thoughts along, I might not finish my thought before he moved onto the next topic,” he said, chuckling. “Because that’s just the way his mind worked.”
Though busy, John said his father did a lot to engage with his grandchildren. John’s family doesn’t live in Indiana, and he said they phoned Jane and Steven Beering several times a week when their kids were growing up.
Andrew Beering, John’s oldest child and a junior in Purdue’s College of Engineering, said he started to realize the scope of his grandfather’s accomplishments after a sixth-grade biography project. He grew especially close to Beering during high school and a recent co-op in Indianapolis.
But growing up, he was just “Grandpa.” Andrew said he was often surprised at and appreciative of photos of Beering with golfer Arnold Palmer and signed footballs in the home office. Once, Beering gifted him a Purdue Pete mascot head.
“There’s tons of little stuff that you probably would have caught if you were less naive than I was,” he said.
Now, he said his grandfather’s humility and work ethic stands out to him.
“He just worked hard to work hard, and do good work,” Andrew said. “He didn’t expect the accolades. ... He knew he was smart, but he developed that work ethic and didn’t expect cool things. He was humble to a fault. I don’t think he always understood how cool some of the stuff he had done was.”
Former men's basketball coach Gene Keady recalled Beering's support for the athletics program over the 17 years they worked together.
"I can tell you that I've always had great bosses and he was one of them," Keady said. "I was very lucky to have a guy like him over me."
Beering’s background was in science and medicine. He worked as a physician and as dean of IU’s medical school. But Joseph Bennett, vice president emeritus for university relations and a longtime friend of Beering’s, said he had a deep appreciation for literature, the arts and a classical education.
When Beering came to Purdue, what is now considered liberal arts was called humanities, social sciences and education. Beering divided those programs up into liberal arts and education.
“He was credited with really giving a lot of support to the liberal arts,” Norberg said.
Bennett said it was because he saw the need for students to be well-rounded.
“I think he understood how important it was for people to have a well-rounded education and not just be prepared, not just learning what they need to learn to further their career,” Bennett said. “He understood that education prepares you for life as well as a career. When it was time for his name to go on a building, the building he preferred to have his name on was the liberal arts building.”
The former Liberal Arts and Education Building was renamed in Beering’s honor in April 2002, two years after he stepped down as University president.
Another of Beering’s accomplishments was to significantly change the appearance of Purdue’s campus, Norberg said. Twenty-plus buildings were constructed on campus during his 17-year tenure.
He also championed the idea of a walkable campus, according to Norberg, when Purdue had become a campus built for cars, with many streets and parking lots. Beering moved garages to the fringes of campus, replaced parking lots with pathways and in 1995, replaced a smokestack with the current Bell Tower.
“People were thinking Purdue really wasn’t that pretty a campus,” Norberg said. “But all of a sudden, it became really a beautiful campus.”
Bennett said a large part of what people see walking around campus today is due to Beering’s vision of how the University should look.
“He always thought of the University as a place where people needed to interact and learn from one another, so that was part of what his vision was,” Bennett said.
Though Beering is not Purdue’s longest-serving president, Norberg said Purdue is not likely to have a president serve for 17 years again.
“Beering loved being president of Purdue,” he said. “He would have still been president of Purdue to the very end, if they had let him.”
Asst. Campus Editor Joseph Ching and Sports Editor Steven Randall contributed reporting.