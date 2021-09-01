Purdue's Counseling and Psychological Services is hosting a drop-in discussion this afternoon to "support our community from Afghanistan," the service announced on Instagram Wednesday.
"CAPS would like to express our support to our Afghan students and community," the post reads. "We recognize that students may be emotionally affected by the news of recent events in Afghanistan.
"We would like to offer a space to process the impact of these events for students that desire a space to discuss, heal and learn about additional resources for support on campus and in the community."
The discussion will be held virtually at 4 p.m. Students can access the discussion with this link.
CAPS officials didn't immediately respond to answer additional questions.