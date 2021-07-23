An incoming freshman was the first of 10 students to be named a winner of the Old Golden Ticket challenge after an announcement on Friday. Quentin Betts, from Purdue Polytechnic High School, received the first $10,000 cash prize on the steps of Hovde Hall.
Betts wasn’t told he won the award ahead of time. Instead, Kate Young, the host of This is Purdue podcast, contacted Betts, telling him that she wanted to feature him on the podcast.
Betts met Young after his class and was surprised with a giant golden ticket and guest appearances from the Boilermaker Special and Purdue Pete.
“I was pretty surprised,” Betts said. “But I feel like anybody would be if you found out you won $10,000.”
Bailey Leffler, senior brand manager for Purdue, said that Betts’ announcement is one of many surprise scenarios they have in store for the coming days.
“Since we have students spread all over, it’s going to look a little different for each person,” Leffler said. “But we’re trying to keep it a surprise for everybody. And you know, we might have Pete there, we might have the Special there or we might have somebody else.”
The Boilermaker Special can go as far as 300 miles, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said, so any winners within a 300 mile radius can potentially receive a visit from the mascot. Betts was already on campus participating in the Summer Start program, so the Boilermaker Special didn’t have to travel very far. For out-of-state winners, the announcements are planned to be virtual.
The Old Golden Ticket challenge was a way to provide an incentive for students who chose to vaccinate themselves, Leffler said. Incoming, current, graduate and professional students were eligible to enter the contest as long as they submitted proof of vaccination by July 15.
The 10 winners were chosen by a random number generator in coordination with an accounting firm, Doty said. Though Betts is the first name to be released, the rest of the names will be announced sparsely until July 29.
Betts is among the first graduating class at Purdue Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis. There, he played football and ran track and field. He originally went to the school in hopes of becoming an engineer, but found that the career path wasn’t for him.
At Purdue, Betts plans on majoring in finance and devoting his time to ROTC, though he said he had considered enlisting first.
“I got introduced to the ROTC people here and they kind of convinced me that living as an officer is better than being in enlistment and you get more benefits,” Betts said. “I want to be an FBI or a DEA agent, so I need to go to college for that and I figured it would be better to go to college and join the military at the same time.”