Purdue Student Government presidential and vice presidential candidates took to Krach Lawn to kick off this year’s campaign on Monday.
Shannon Kang, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, and Olivia Wyrick, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture, are running for president and vice president, respectively. Running against them are Tyler Mak and Alex Reed, juniors in the Krannert School of Management.
Mak and Reed said they have a combined three years of experience in PSG. Mak was the director of strategic planning and assessment, a role in which he conducted polls of student opinion. Reed served as the chair of the internal affairs committee.
Kang and Wyrick said they have a total of five years of PSG experience. Kang told The Exponent she started on the sustainability committee and was recently appointed as the chief of staff by current PSG president Assata Gilmore, who is graduating this spring alongside current vice president Hannah Darr. Wyrick is a senator.
Kang has also served as the West Lafayette city councilor for District 3 since 2019, when she won the municipal election by a margin of 71-40.
Kang’s and Wyrick’s platform centers on diversity and inclusion, student involvement in PSG, mental health, and sustainability, according to their campaign pamphlet.
Kang said students should vote for them because they would “lead with empathy, vulnerability and intentionality” and “make sure there’s room in all parts of campus for a variety of people who experience campus in different ways.”
Mak’s and Reed’s platform also focuses on mental health, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, they said.
Reed said students should vote for them because they have more experience with the technical side of PSG, having developed problem-solving skills that will help them to create transparency and make it easier for students to understand Purdue’s rules and resources.
Both tickets said it is important that students vote in student body elections, regardless of which candidates they prefer.
“PSG is the connection between the students and Purdue administration,” Mak said, “and (PSG) is the most efficient way for students to voice their opinion. I think that that’s not fully understood with a 10% voting turnout for the last election.”
Kang said PSG representatives play a long-term role in campus life, making decisions that affect future generations of Boilermakers.
“Being in PSG, (Wyrick) and I feel the effects of all the past administrations, so it doesn’t just stop after a year or so,” Kang said. “So it really is important that we’re electing people who set up and continue the right path.”
Voting for the presidential and senatorial races will be open on BoilerLink Sunday and last until Wednesday.