A group of juveniles were banned from Purdue's campus over the weekend.
Five juveniles were reportedly playing pornographic videos at a high volume at Krannert School of Management Saturday afternoon. The juveniles were also videotaping other people for their reactions and found it funny to see them uncomfortable, Purdue police Capt. Song Kang said.
After multiple calls PUPD officers were dispatched and rounded up the juveniles and took them to the station. Once police realized the juveniles were minors, they contacted their parents and the juveniles were released, Kang said.
Three of the juveniles were banned from campus for one year and another was banned for five years.