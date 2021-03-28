Students may now cast their ballot for the 2021-22 Purdue Student Government.
Voting will remain open until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., according to an email from PSG this afternoon.
Students can vote through Boilerlink.
PSG implemented a rank choice voting system this year, so students will be asked to rank the candidates by preference.
"PSG Elections are an opportunity for Purdue's Student Body to make its voice heard," the email said. "The candidates you elect have the ability to make a profound impact in the lives of Boilermakers, and we encourage you to look at the initiatives that candidates support before making your choice."
