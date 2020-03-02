Creativity blossomed from a wide array of projects and classes at the Annual Art and Design Undergraduate Exhibit held in Stewart Center’s Ringel Gallery.
Students participated in a competition that showcased the final projects of several design classes, such as Art and Design 431 — Visual Communications Design III — and AD 417 — Variable Topics in Electronic and Time-Based Art — along with several others, head curator Erika Kvam said.
The exhibit showcased an awareness and sensitivity of several social justice issues among the winning features.
Hope Kelham, a fifth-year senior in the College of Liberal Arts, centered her photographs around the theme “Gender and Privilege.” Her monochromatic photographs of college students posing with urinals won her first place in photography.
“I was inspired by what’s going on in society,” she said. “I have a friend who’s transitioning right now and listening to them talk about the bathroom controversy made me want to cover it.”
Her pictures are a part of a 20-photograph social documentary that formed her final project.
Erika Ford, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, won the Informational Design category for her infographic on the American opioid crisis.
“They asked us to produce a piece based on a major current social issue, and I thought that the opioid crisis was something that a lot of people were worried about,” she said.
The winners were announced at an award ceremony held during the exhibit.
“We’re given three days to physically install the exhibit, and before that, every piece of artwork is debated upon by a jury to decide the winner. The jury generally comprises of the professors themselves, because they know the students and their artwork the best,” Kvam said.
Since the classes cover a wide range of materials and means of creating, the artists picked up on different issues to cover in their works. The mediums used included jewelry, metals, painting and photography.
In addition to students, parents and relatives came out to support the competitors.
Samantha Boram, a resident of West Lafayette, had come to the gallery to see her sister, who won in the ceramics category.
“I thought that the woven textile piece, ‘NASCAR on Old TV,’ and some of the jewelry pieces were really excellent,” Boram said.
This year, the gallery brought forth a completely unique perspective in the form of a documentary about how an art piece is created. The documentary was provided by Luke MacGregor, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts.
The documentary detailed the process of how an art installation is made and the work that goes into producing a single piece.
The ceremony concluded with the alumni AME awards, where Purdue alumni act as a jury and nominate students of their choice for painting, photography, sculpture and drawing awards.
“Sometimes, this work is the result of taking a project and running with it,” said Nico Reason, a senior in the integrated design program.
“For all of us, this gallery has been many, many hours of tearing up what we had and starting over,” she said. “But in the end, it was all worth it, because I learned something from it.”