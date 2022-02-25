The Black Cultural Center showcased generations of influential fashion trends created by the black community to a crowd of Purdue students Thursday night.
“Black people have set the industry standard when it comes to fashion for years, and (that) will continue for years to come,” Carey Walls, Purdue alum, said. Allow us to walk you through the decades of black fashion.”
“The first decade is the 1970s, which depicted long political unrest, and we saw the formation of activist groups,” Maiya Martin, sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences said. “One of the most notable activist groups, the Black Panthers famously wore all black. Simultaneously, we saw the rise of the black is beautiful movement.”
Myana Pace, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts walked through the aisle of around 40 seated audience members wearing vibrant flower printed pants and a white top with puffy sleeves. She accessorized the outfit with white chunky boots and square sunglasses with thick white frames, staples of the 70s.
“My inspiration was fun and spunky, (it’s) what the 70s represent. I wanted to incorporate bright colors like the green in my earrings that match with the flowers in my floral pants,” Pace said. “I looked at Donna Summers, she has flowy bell sleeves, that’s where I got (the idea for) my top from.”
“For me, this is all about representation. I feel like up to the 60s and 70s it was really hard with segregation,” Pace said. “I think in the 70s black people were able to express themselves more. They had different styles, they had afros, straight hair, curly hair.
“I think colors represent different emotions, and I think that’s what African Americans were able to do when they actually had more freedom to do what they wanted,” Pace said.
Jeff Priso, a sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute, came out in a brown turtleneck, muted colored pants, and a blazer jacket. He added chains and brown leather shoes to the look to sport the 70s.
Then came a duo, Michelle Gunnell, a sophomore in the College of Pharmacy and Ta’Nyi Reed, a freshman in the College of Agriculture dressed in all black. They both had black cropped leather jackets with black pants and black boots and hats.
During their walk, they raised their fists as a symbol of black power.
Derrick Cotton, in the College of Health and Human Sciences, opened the 80s with a colorful red and blue jacket that matched his Jordans. He wore acid wash jeans, red sunglasses and a bucket hat.
“Fashion in the 1980s was all about being big, loud, and very bright and showy. Black 80s fashion was all about that too,” Martin said.“During the 1980s African Americans wore an impressive display of clothing that was thought of as unconventional and a bit odd. The style of psychedelic print shirts, oversized garments, and acid washed denim. No set of clothing was without chains made of gold, earrings made out of bamboo and adidas tennis shoes.”
“Next up we got the 90s. The 90s represented much needed prime time TV shows, such as Living Single, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin and more. Street style included oversized tracksuits, baggy denim, neon and bold patterns, Timberland boots, and a lot of gold,” Walls said.
Jonathan Young, a junior in the College of Management represented the 90s with a Red Sox jacket with a white tank, baggy jeans, and Timberlands.
Kyndal Poore, a freshman in the College of Agriculture wore baggy jeans, a cropped green jacket and big gold earrings.
“I think every kid now, even if you weren’t a child in the 90s, (sitcoms at the time) had such an impact on what people wear today and for fashion for African Americans and people of color,” Poore said.
“Hip hop became one of the biggest genres worldwide. The commercial success of the genre will be reflected in the artist’s outfit choices and lifestyle. 2000s hip hop fashion is identified for its staple pieces such as durags, baggy t-shirts, crop tops, air force ones, and basketball jerseys,” Martin said, describing 2000s fashion.
Josiah Poole wore a velvet black tracksuit with white accents, paired with white air forces.
Kayla Owens, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, came out in a crop top that read angel in pink letters across it. She had many details with her outfit, like bedazzled air force ones, big silver hoops, and a mini black bag.
“Every time you turn your head, you see the influence of black culture on fashion and how it has transformed and progressed over time,” Walls said.