After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry will return to Tippecanoe County on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The program highlight will feature a conversation with Purdue President-elect Mung Chiang.
Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association, said the big move nearer to Purdue offers a better opportunity for alumni to visit campus, provides free parking for attendees and allows easier access to the annual event for students wanting to attend.
Chiang, who will begin his term as Purdue president on Jan. 1, 2023, will be the guest of honor in a conversation hosted by Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of the College of Agriculture. Kirkpatrick said the Ag Alumni Association will be seeking questions for Chiang from event attendees through its social media channels in the coming weeks.
“We believe the friends and alumni of Purdue’s College of Agriculture will be excited to hear from the new president and to show him how this event serves as the unofficial homecoming of Indiana agriculture,” Kirkpatrick said.
The layout of newly constructed facilities at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds offers an opportunity to expand some of the existing fish fry programs while also including some new additions, Kirkpatrick said.
“We’ve always offered free child care for as long as I can remember at the fish fry, but with the new facilities, we are going to be expanding that program and make it even more exciting for the children of attendees. Since we’re so close to campus, we have more resources for departments to assist in educational activities,” she said. “We are also partnering with the Columbian Park Zoo here in Lafayette to have them bring their zoo mobile. We’re renaming the child care area to the Ag Explorers Club, and I think it’s going to be a big hit with the young ones.”
Attendees can explore Ag Avenue, the exhibit area highlighting Purdue College of Agriculture departments and industry partners, and can expect to see it hosted in a separate area from the main event. Kirkpatrick said the opportunity to expand the Ag Avenue space will allow attendees to maneuver comfortably while also offering the ability to mingle with other alumni.
For more information about the 2023 Ag Alumni Fish Fry and to purchase tickets, go to purdue.ag/fishfry.