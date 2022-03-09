The Purdue Student Government and Panhellenic Association held a speaker event featuring the University of Denver Professor of Business Ethics and Legal Studies Corey Ciocchetti for Purdue’s Mental Health Awareness Week at Elizabeth Fowler Hall.
The talk, titled “Chasing an Authentic Life,” covered what Ciocchetti describes as the “foundation of how to change a mindset.” Vice President of Operations for the Panhellenic Association Katelyn Carlson had the idea to bring Ciocchetti to campus when she heard one of his motivational lectures.
Ciocchetti was offered his current job a mere five days after the death of the university’s previous ethics professor, which Ciocchetti said troubled him and displayed a lack of ethics in our “transactional world.” In the end, he took the job to try to teach an effective ethics course, something Ciocchetti said he did not see in his time at college.
“How’s the honor code working here,” Ciocchetti asked. “Let me guess, you experienced no cheating here, right? Of course there’s cheating. Honor codes are useless. How are those Greek (life) values going?”
The reason people disregard ethics and do not try to be good people, Ciocchetti said, is because they believe whatever they are attempting to gain by ignoring those ethics will make them happy.
“Do I think that stuff matters in life? Yes, a lot,” Ciocchetti said. “It’s just two totally separate things. If you find your worth in that, it will never make you happy, and the same thing is true of self esteem and popularity and all that stuff. It’s not bad, it’s just fake.”
“Beware the overly busy life,” Ciocchetti said, quoting Socrates, to which he attributes a phenomenon of loneliness in the modern world. Overworking to fill a resume is common in universities like Purdue, he said, adding that students often end up with multiple page resumes that have no real substance behind them.
“We say, ‘Gosh, I’m so lonely. Guess I’m not doing enough,’ and then by doing more we make ourselves lonelier,” Ciocchetti said.
Shifting priorities so that what one truly wants, as opposed to what one feels they need to want — money, good looks, a large social circle — is what Ciocchetti said he believes to be the first step to contentment. He emphasizes the importance of allowing oneself to be bad at things that don't matter and to focus on succeeding at a few important things.
“I’m so tired of kids going, ‘I’m going to change the world!’” Ciocchetti said. “How about you fix your residence hall first? How about you pick something on campus that sucks and fix it?”
He concluded the lecture with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson.
“To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived – that is to have succeeded.”