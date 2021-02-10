Intersectionality should be used as a prism for understanding how power works, prominent civil rights advocate Kimberlé Crenshaw said during a virtual Purdue lecture series event on Wednesday.
“It’s a way of seeing much more than it is a way of being,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and Columbia Law School, is the co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. She is best known for her development of critical race theory, having coined the term “intersectionality,” an idea developed by the Combahee River Collective in the 1970s.
Intersectionality serves as a framework for understanding how a person or group with multiple identities can be affected by various forms of discrimination, all of which may magnify one another.
The event was part of the Intersectionality Speaker Series sponsored by the Brock-Wilson Center for Women in Management at Purdue. The series aims to highlight the effects of intersectionality on men and women through narratives.
The discussion was moderated by Dr. Meara Habashi, a professor in the Krannert School of Management and director of the Brock-Wilson center.
Intersectionality is at the core of the #SayHerName movement, according to Crenshaw. The movement, which was spurred by the killing of Breonna Taylor and seeks to raise awareness of Black women killed by police, was developed by Crenshaw and her colleagues.
When they noticed that many Americans were unaware of police brutality against Black women, they aspired to change the conversation.
“It told us we needed to have a direct intervention to say the names of the women and the girls as well as the men and the boys,” Crenshaw said.
Throughout the discussion, Crenshaw urged against the targeting of singular ideas; the oppressive institutions that perpetuate those ideas ought to be the focus of scrutiny. She used former President Trump’s executive order that targeted critical race theory as an example.
“The idea that it’s the ideas that are divisive, not the structural inequalities that the ideas are framing so that people can address them, reminded me much of the way the Civil Rights movement was framed as being divisive,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw emphasized the need for communities and institutions to fully mobilize to take tangible action.
“Just think about it,” Crenshaw said. “Would there have been a Montgomery bus boycott if all those energies had been absorbed through Twitter or Facebook?”