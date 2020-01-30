The Division of Diversity and Inclusion will be creating two new positions and a committee of students to work with administrators on diversity-related issues.
Lowell Kane, the director of the LGBTQ Center, will soon be announced as the new director of student engagement and belonging, according to John Gates, the vice provost for diversity and inclusion. He will retain his current position while also filling the new role under the Division of Diversity and Inclusion.
Gates will also name Carina Olaru, the director of the Latino Cultural Center, the University’s coordinator for DACA and undocumented students.
“Much of that has come out as a result of the student concerns of last semester and the town hall meeting,” Gates said.
Olaru did not respond to emails asking for comment, and Kane said Olaru’s position was still in the process of being cleared with the human resources department.
The positions will be announced next month, Gates said. The committee will be formed this semester, and members will have a one-year term.
One of Kane’s largest commitments in his new position is the reduction or elimination of bias.
“This has been a commitment for more than 15 years of my life in higher education,” Kane said. “I think my overall commitment to seeing positive change at Purdue is also demonstrated in the growth of the LGBTQ Center.”
Kane is the founder of the center, which he said was created eight years ago. He was the only full-time staff member at the time in a one-room office, and now the center has four full-time staff members and a larger space in Schleman Hall of Student Services.
Kane said in his new position he will serve as a liaison between the Division of Diversity and Inclusion, student organizations and academic units across campus.
“What we want to do here is to develop strategies and to implement strategies that will help us understand and support and also enhance the student experience,” Kane said, “so that when they’re at Purdue University from the very beginning, they feel that sense of belonging that this is their campus, this is their home.”
Kane said he wanted to use data to develop strategies and to document a need for more resources.
He also wants to emphasize the resources that already exist as well as emphasize the six core values of Purdue: integrity, honor, respect, growth, inclusion and innovation.
“One of the things that I would hope to do is to take those core values and not only make them more widely known to all members of our campus, but to also make those values something that we live,” Kane said.
For the first time since Kane arrived on campus eight years ago, the Division of Diversity and Inclusion will create a committee to incorporate students’ perspectives.
Kane said they need to continue listening to students concerned about a lack of belonging while also amplifying outreach and resources.
He said the rebranding of the Division of Diversity and Inclusion following Gates’ arrival is an opportunity to engage students and to elevate student conversations to the administrative level.
“I get to, I think, serve as a conduit, and a meeting space for students because Gates can’t be everywhere,” Kane said. “We need to have a team of people who are dedicated to this, and I’m fully dedicated — that has been my career. I’m student-centered. I meet with students every day. I have a deep commitment to bettering the lives and bettering the experience of all students, always.”