Driving from nursing home to nursing home as part of his job one day in August at 4 a.m., Sebert Swimm drifted asleep, ran through a stop sign and crashed his car.
Since he no longer had a car to travel between nursing homes to draw and test blood in his role as a phlebotomist, Swimm said he decided to become a COVID-19 tester at the Córdova Recreational Sports Center.
Though he’s now the manager, he was trained by Brianna Kennedy, a current senior at Purdue in the College of Science, who also worked as a phlebotomist for an Indiana University Health lab.
“It’s crazy, he passed me up,” Kennedy said.
The Co-Rec testing process has changed quite a bit over the year since the pandemic began, workers said.
Erin Walker started working for the Protect Purdue Health Center in July and is now a case manager. She said that over the summer, only two or so people were administering tests in a parking lot outside the Center for Healthy Living in Purdue West.
“If we would do 30 in a day, we all felt like, ‘Oh my goodness, so many people came in today. That was overwhelming,’” she said. “Now we have 1,000 come in and we think ‘Oh wow, that was an easy day. There was hardly anyone here.”’
Last semester, testing took place at the Turf Recreation Exercise Center, but as the weather grew colder, the operation moved to the more insulated Co-Rec, Kennedy said.
Students now walk up to the testers as well, as opposed to students sitting down and the testers “running all over the place,” Kennedy added.
Alli Chaney, an alumna who graduated two years ago from the College of Liberal Arts, said she never saw herself testing people.
Growing up, Chaney said she wanted to be a special-effects makeup artist, but when she came to Purdue and started a film major she found out she enjoyed making videos.
A Lafayette resident, Chaney said many media positions in the Lafayette area were cut. She found the COVID-19 testing job by scrolling on LinkedIn one day and decided to apply.
“I wasn’t expecting to like (the job) so much,” she said, “but it’s been nice helping people.
“There’s a lot of people that show up to get tested and they’re kind of scared and worried, and so it’s really nice to be able to help comfort them, answer their questions (and) give them guidance.”
One of the most frequently asked questions Chaney said she’s asked is whether the swab has to go far up the nose, a common concern at the onset of the pandemic when pictures of long nose swabs circulated the internet.
Now only the shorter, more manageable swabs are used for testing, Chaney said.
She and Kennedy both test symptomatic people. Neither of them said they were too concerned about being near people who potentially carry the coronavirus.
Chaney, who hasn’t contracted COVID-19 before and got her second vaccine dose last Wednesday, said employees have plenty of personal protective equipment, sanitize often and are in contact with patients for only a short period of time.
“Most of (the tests) thankfully do come back negative,” she said. “There have been times though where I test someone, and I get the rapid test ready, and I can see right away that they’re positive.”
Kennedy said she previously contracted COVID-19, but not from testing individuals at Purdue.
A lot of the people receiving tests are students and faculty, Chaney said, but sometimes whole families will come in to get tested on the symptomatic side.
Chaney said her favorite part is to test children, many of whom come in nervous to get tested, she said. She jokes around with them to calm them down.
“By the end of it, they’re having fun,” she said. “And I’ve had some kids tell me they wish they could do it again.”
Though the facility is used for determining who is sick with COVID-19, the employees traded jokes with one another. Their masks covered their mouths as Kennedy and Swimm posed for pictures, but each one assured they were smiling.
With the Co-Rec gym nearly empty on Friday morning, Swimm said he once brought a football to throw around to boost the testers’ morale.
“It’s always fun when the boss brings out something crazy and just starts throwing it,” he said, as Chaney laughed. “I have tennis balls, too.”
Swimm said he’d only been working as a tester for a couple of weeks before he was asked to be the manager.
“Literally they came up to me and they said, ‘We like your work ethic, would you be the manager?’” he said. “And I thought they were joking, so I said yes. And they weren’t joking, so that’s pretty much how I got the job.”
He said he was surprised to be promoted since he’d only been there for a short time and didn’t think they knew his prior experience well.
“I just thought that they just saw me working and (were) like, ‘We’ll choose that guy cause he’s sweaty,’” he said.
Since he started, Swimm said he has replaced his wrecked car.
“I still walk to work,” he said sarcastically. “I make my employees give me rides.”
Despite Swimm’s promotion, he said his only job is to make sure the other Co-Rec testers like Chaney and Kennedy show up.
“These guys do it all, and it makes it look like I do a lot,” he said. “Compared to everything they do, I absolutely do nothing.”