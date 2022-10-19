Most freshmen join clubs and go to Boiler Gold Rush to meet people when they get to campus; freshman Longjun Jiang began posting singing videos to Snapchat instead.
He posts these videos to the Purdue University 2026 Snapchat story, which 4,000 people have joined.
This story is a new feature introduced by Snapchat for all colleges. With a valid school email attached, students can join the story that correlates with their university and graduating year. This feature allows students to make and view posts by all those in the story.
Purdue freshmen have been especially active posting to their class’ story since the beginning of Boiler Gold Rush. Posts to the 2026 story have ranged from obsessive Starship robot posts to videos of weekend shenanigans, but posts from Jiang are more frequent than any other.
The Krannert School of Management student from Phoenix has gained notoriety as a familiar face on the 2026 story. Jiang has consistently been posting song covers, math tutorials and logging what he gets up to during the day. He is most recognizable for his stories where he covers songs ranging from Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” to Disney’s “Let it Go.”
Jiang said he started posting the videos continuously documenting his college experience to put himself out there and be social. When seen in public, enjoyers of his stories often ask to take a picture with the now famous Snapchatter.
He started posting the videos because they were an easy way for him to practice and improve his singing skills, he said. Outside of social media, he is taking a theater appreciation course, which helps him gain more of an understanding of vocal techniques.
“Someday, if someone wants to recruit me for singing, then I will be ready for that,” Jiang said.
In addition to singing, he also enjoys sharing tutorials for Calculus I, a notoriously difficult class, to help struggling students.
“In general, I like to go through the concept people are struggling with the most," he said. “I try to use my video notes to make sure that people feel better about (the concept).”
Besides singing and doing math equations, Jiang can be spotted on the story going to various campus events and having fan sightings. He enjoys posting his whereabouts to show what the university has to offer and what he does in his free time. Jiang often documents his participation in activities and clubs relating to that. In addition, he captures videos of various Christian worship services he attends.
That being said, all of this posting has been met with a fair amount of controversy. After Jiang started posting more frequently, some students voiced their agitation with his posts.
In general, most of those who were complaining felt his posts were excessive. Many students have taken to this story to post, but none have done so as frequently as Jiang.
“I think he’s annoying, but sometimes funny,” freshman in the College of Science Jillian Short said. “We don’t need the minute-by-minute updates that he posts.”
Others have a more positive view on the posts.
“I think he can be funny,” said Camryn Cain, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts. “Sometimes there’s just too much posted, but he seems like a really nice guy.”
Jiang said he’s been taking this discourse into account and has begun to limit his song posting.