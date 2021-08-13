Hello!
Allow me to be one of the first to welcome you to Purdue! We hope you have a great four years here.
Now let me tell you who we are.
The Exponent is a fully independent student-run newspaper that covers all things Purdue, and reports in the Greater Lafayette area as well. We have been independent for over 50 years, and enjoy the freedom to be honest and true while reporting on our university.
While you’re here, we hope to be your go-to source for news. We cover a wide variety of topics, like campus news, student life, clubs, academic news, housing, faculty life, crime, city events, local politics and of course sports.
While we love to bring you up to date on all the coolest things going on, we also have a responsibility to hold the university and other local powers accountable. If you read the Exponent, you’ll be sure to know everything — good or bad — that happens in your community.
Reading the Exponent is free. You can pick up a copy at any of our pickup locations on or around campus. Stacks of Exponents are delivered to the dining courts, most residence halls, almost every fraternity, sorority or cooperative house, the Union hotel and the Stewart Center, some academic buildings and select businesses in West Lafayette and Lafayette. If you can’t find a pickup location, you can come right to our office to get a copy. We are located on the second floor of the University Lutheran building at 460 Northwestern Avenue.
For a complete list of all our pickup locations, visit purdueexponent.org. There you can also subscribe to our free virtual newsletter, which will send links to our 10 most recent stories straight to your email every Tuesday and Friday.
For a full virtual subscription, you can receive virtual PDFs of each edition for $50 a year. The Exponent will also mail physical additions right to your home for $140 a year.
Like many newspapers nowadays, not all of our stories will make the print editions, and not all of our print content will go online. To stay up to date on our online content follow us on our social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok.
If you like our content, if you take issues with a story, or even if you just want to make your voice heard on a topic that’s important to you, you can write us a letter to the editor. To do so, follow the link on out website, or just write us a physical letter if you prefer it.
Our staff is comprised of roughly 80 people between reporters, photographers, editors, artists and composers. Be sure to pick up our Welcome back edition to learn more about our 11 wonderful desk editors.
The Exponent is always ready to welcome more journalists to the team. If you have an interest in reporting, photography, videography, copy editing, graphic design, page design or cartoons, be sure to come to our callout on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. in our office.
We hope to see you there!