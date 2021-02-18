The LGBTQ Center on campus is keen to help students celebrate the week of Valentine’s Day in warm and safe ways.
The Center plans to continue its tradition of Un-Valentine’s day events for the remainder of the week, where participants are invited to celebrate with crafts, whether or not they have a loved one.
“These events are social and self-care activities to enjoy while creating an environment where folks can make new friends, develop networks of support and learn more about the LGBTQIA+ community,” Lowell Kane, director of the LGBTQ center, said of the activities.
The events are announced in advance by a LGBTQ Center newsletter, and supplies will be available outside the office in Schleman Hall a day or two before events begin. Some events will continue to be held in future weeks as well.
“The LGBTQ Center hosts a weekly event called ‘Fabulous Fridays’ leading up to every weekend,” Kane said.
Fabulous Fridays are hosted online on Zoom every Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
In addition to those events, the center hosts a weekly “Queer Grad Coffee Hour,” which takes place on Mondays at 10 a.m. Another weekly event, “Wellness Wednesday,” is focused on mental health and meetings occur at 1 p.m. every Wednesday.
Kane said that throughout the semester, the center has held both online meetings and physically distanced events outside during warmer weather. The volunteers and staff who normally frequent the center have all moved online during the spring semester.
The center will also continue in its role as a referral and resource center to promote sexual health across campus. Kane said the center provides free access to free safe-sex supplies as well as hygiene products.
The free hygiene products and safe-sex posters remain within the facility, alongside supplies for the weekly activities.