A couple was shot with a BB gun at the intersection of West State Street and Martin Jischke Drive Saturday night, according to PUPD logs.
A witness, who was behind the couple when they were shot at, called PUPD to report the case.
The witness said the offender was in a pick up truck and shot 5 to 6 bullets at the couple, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
Multiple people were in the pick up truck, according to the witness.
The witness told police that she checked up on the couple after the incident and they said the bullets didn’t hit them. The couple had no injuries.
Kang said the suspect is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
At two other people reported being shot at with a BB gun on campus Tuesday night, though Kang said he doesn't know if the cases are related.