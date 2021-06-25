The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has received reports of sick and dying songbirds across five counties: Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake.
The Indiana DNR is collaborating with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center to find the cause of the sudden influx of deaths.
Allisyn-Marie Gillet, a DNR ornithologist, said in a release that several species have been showing signs of illness so far, including blue jays, American robins, Northern cardinals, and European starlings. Symptoms associated with these deaths are swelling eyes, "crusty discharge" and "neurological signs of illness."
Samples from the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory have all tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile Virus, according to the press release. NBC News said some potential causes of the high mortality rates include the recent cicada outbreak, pesticides and a widespread infectious disease.
Since the start of early May, thousands of "Brood X" cicadas emerged from their burrows across eastern states and the Midwest, coming up after 17 years of hibernation.
The 13- and 17-year cicadas can be infected with a disease called "Massospora cicadina." More commonly known as "zombie cicadas," CNN says the bugs infected with the fungus will have their abdomens replaced by fungal spores. About 30% of cicadas were estimated to be infected with the fungus. Birds tend to avoid infected cicadas, according to the Evansville Courier and Press.
Affected birds have also been behaving as if they were blind and do not fly away when people get close to them.
"They'll just sit still, often kind of shaking," Kate Slankard, an avian biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, told NBC. "It's pretty safe to say that hundreds of birds in the state have had this problem."
States like Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia have also reported similar sightings and symptoms, according to NBC.
According to the DNR, residents of Indiana should follow these practices when faced with a sick or dying bird:
- Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
- Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.
- Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
- When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
- Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
Residents should also use the DNR's sick or dead wildlife reporting tool on in.gov to alert DNR staff.