Sex education event postponed after Catholic backlash

An event at which students can ask anonymous questions of two “sex experts” was postponed after Boiler Catholics complained the event promotes premarital sex and hookup culture.
“Sex in the Dark” was first advertised on the Purdue Student Union Board’s Instagram page last week as an anonymous, lights-out event in which students can ask their “deepest, darkest” questions about sex. They could even enter a drawing to win a sex toy.
The event would have happened on Wednesday at 7 p.m., but by Monday afternoon, it was taken off Boilerlink and the advertisement was removed from Instagram.
“I am very disappointed to say that the event has been canceled because of the controversies that it has caused,” a PSUB director said in an email to The Exponent. “Purdue administrators have given in to the mob and have forced us to no longer put on the event.”
The student described the event as a “sex education program,” rather than the raunchy promotion of unsafe sex that members of Boiler Catholics perceived it as.
What is Sex in the Dark?
Sex Discussed Here! is an organization that gives sex education presentations at colleges, high schools, conferences and businesses across the country, according to its website. Sex in the Dark is a program focused on answering questions students may be too embarrassed to ask in other settings, hence the dark. Topics include sexual pleasure, communication and consent, anatomy, safe sex practices and sexual identity, according to Boston University Student Health Services.
The group has made more than 1,000 presentations in 47 states and has visited more than 200 universities, including Ohio State and the University of Illinois.
It even visited Purdue in 2020, hosting Sex in the Dark virtually because of the pandemic.
Why the controversy?
Josie Haydock said members of Boiler Catholics, a student organization sponsored by St. Thomas Aquinas Church in West Lafayette, brought Sex in the Dark to her attention last week after seeing a large banner for it on campus.
“Many students were worried that the event was promoting premarital sex and hookup culture,” the Boiler Catholics president said. “Students were upset that student activity fees may be funding this event.”
The PSUB director, who requested anonymity for fear of losing her position within PSUB, said the the event was too vital to postpone.
“I think it is important that students get the information they deserve about sex in a safe environment,” she said, “and the message that administrators are sending is that they don’t really care about (sexual education and safety).”
But Boiler Catholics said that isn’t the case.
“I absolutely agree that civil discussion about sex is what we need,” treasurer Drew Bergeon said. “This event is not similar to civil discussions that have happened in the past.”
Bergeon said Boiler Catholics hosts a monthly “healthy relationships talk” in which they discuss healthy sexual habits among other things. Those talks are held with the lights on, without anonymity, Bergeon added.
He said unsafe sexual practices encouraged by events like Sex in the Dark lead to sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies.
But Sex Discussed Here! dedicates multiple pages of its website to topics like sexual assault prevention, consent and STIs.
Haydock said the event isn’t “all-inclusive,” because it doesn’t consider religious students who don’t engage in premarital sex.
But Sex Discussed Here!’s website says that its presentations “are also relevant to both students who are sexually active and those who are choosing abstinence.”
Why was Sex in the Dark postponed?
Boiler Catholics sent an email to the Dean of Students Office on Saturday afternoon, requesting that the event be canceled.
The group received a response Monday morning saying the event was “postponed due to collective circumstances,” Haydock said.
It’s unclear whether Purdue received backlash from other groups or what else factored into the decision to postpone. Haydock declined to provide a copy of the emails sent to and from the dean’s office, and the dean’s office didn’t return a phone call for comment.
The decision to postpone was made by Student Activities and Organizations Director Martia King, she said in an email. King didn’t answer when asked what the event would entail and why it was postponed.
Boiler Catholics didn’t reach out to PSUB to learn more about the event before asking the dean’s office to cancel it.
“We knew they wouldn’t see our perspective,” Bergeon said.
PSUB didn’t reply to two phone calls asking for more details on the event’s content. The director who emailed The Exponent stopped responding when asked the same thing.
King said the event is expected to be held in the spring semester with “additional programming elements for a successful event.”