Six student government presidential and vice presidential candidates made their case to represent their campaigns in front of a half-filled ballroom at the Purdue Memorial Union.
Candidates were asked pre-decided questions allegedly submitted by student groups across Purdue, as well as questions directly from the audience. Brayden Johnson, PSG’s election director said some questions were changed for reasons not made clear.
Each candidate was given a strict time frame of a minute and thirty seconds to answer questions and one rebuttal to use against their colleagues. Every campaign except the Mohamed-Iqbal campaign used all their rebuttals..
Vice Provost for Student Life, Dr. Beth McCuskey, moderated the debate by asking what PSG would do to help student organizations. PSG representative, Vice-Presidential Candidate on the Reynolds-Didonna ticket, and Junior in the School of Management, Elli Didonna led the debate by advocating to increase the funding for the PSG Small Grant Program, a program providing $500 grants to student organizations for events paid for by PSG, by another $500.
Big 10 Liaison for PSG and Presidential nominee, Andrew Jensen questioned the need for this change.
“But this already exists on campus as the Student Organization Grant Allocation Board which allocates $2.8 million each year. So why are we providing this if the grant provided by the University is easier to apply for.”
Didonna countered by talking about the bureaucratic problems like the time commitments that come when applying for the SOGA grant. The PSG grant on the other hand, is “simple and allows our students to access that money easily which is imperative for student organizations,” Didonna said.
Junior international student Tushar Sonvani discussed the need for more funding for cultural events for international and minority students.
“We want to maintain an inclusive calendar so that we reach out to these diverse organizations and spread their message out there,” Sonvani said. “We want to help them celebrate and spread that happiness of the cultural observance that they're doing.”As Sonvani spoke, some members of the crowd snickered at his accent. Some members of the crowd who appeared to be staffers for the other campaigns, asked what he was saying as they laughed.
The candidates also discussed restrictions for student protests on campus.
“There are currently more restrictions and more regulations for students looking to hold a peaceful demonstration than there is for preventing conspiracy theorists and campus speakers from spreading bigoted information,” Sophomore in the College of Engineering Sam Zhang said, as the audience applauded his response.
Didonna, as a result, said that PSG had been working on making it easier for students to host town halls and protest.
“We can work alongside student movements to make it easier for students to make it more accessible to students. It’s another way we can help to open things up,” Didonna said.
Sonvani questioned how Diddonna would measure the change through this policy, Didonna reiterated the work PSG had done to host more town halls, but no details on how they quantify were given.
The debate got heated when the questions turned to money management.
When asked about how they’d manage PSGs money, PSG representative Mohamed Bouftas, mentioned improving diversity and the parking ticket situation rather than answering the question. Didonna asked how Bouftas would fix the parking ticket issue as it would take major financial obligations to create a new parking lot and doing so overreached PSG’s authority. Arwa Iqbal, Bouftas Vice-Presidential nominee, in response said they would seek to fix the ticketing issue first but did not go into detail as to how.
Other candidates shared their ideas for improving PSG’s budget efficiency including the Zhang-Gochnauer campaign.
“Our campaign promises to immediately eliminate the $7000 that are budgeted as personal stipends for personal expenditure for the cabinet and instead establish seven $1000 grants for student events,” Zhang said.
Grace Gochnauer, Zhang’s running mate, added that more transparency was needed as people aren’t aware of cabinet members receiving stipends.
The candidates also discussed Purdue’s lack of technological capabilities.
Samhitha Mantena, Sonvani’s running mate, discussed how effective Purdue could be at making their websites easy to use and reliable for students. Many of the candidates criticized Purdue and the PSG’s current websites and applications.
“It’s funny that Purdue is supposedly a STEM school yet its websites and apps are completely unnavigable,” Sonvani said.
The candidates finished the debate by discussing the relationship they intended to have with Purdue.
Sophomore Matthew Williford, the presidential candidate for the Williford-Jain campaign discussed how necessary it’d be to have an open dialogue with the University through consistently sending emails and going to higher ups offices, as well as having more representation for every student organization in the school in PSG. Williford said their goal was to have every organization represented in PSG through an ambassadorship program.
“You mentioned that it's really important to go through proper channels to make sure that you're not being unprofessional,” Gochnauer said in response to Williford’s open dialogue comment. “As somebody who helped start MeToo Purdue. We realized that emailing and calling got us absolutely nowhere. We were ignored consistently because not just wasn't the way to go. What it took was going to the streets and it took protesting and popping in the Board of Trustees for them to allow us a meeting.”
In response, Williford added that an open dialogue with the university “was only the first step” and stressed the need for taking to the streets if the university was not being compliant.
Voting for PSG will begin Sunday night and end on Wednesday. Students can learn more about individual candidates by attending tabeling events hosted by the campaigns.