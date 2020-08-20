Hundreds of students snake around Ford Dining Court, waiting in a sprawling line to pick up their meals. After sometimes upward of half an hour in line, students take their food and spread out on University lawns to eat.
At the end of the meal, they are faced with a choice: wash out the vestiges of food waste and walk to the back of the building to recycle their containers, or pitch them in the dumpster directly outside the dining court doors.
Take a guess which bin was filled to the brim after the dinner rush.
After pictures and videos were shared to social media last month in which students complained of trash containers overflowing with styrofoam food containers, Azrielle Nunnally, director of dining operations, said the dining courts would be switching to more sustainable containers at the beginning of August.
In a Monday phone call, Nunnally reported that the dining courts switched to the sustainable containers on Aug. 12. Cutlery dispensers have also been added to dining locations.
“So people have the option to only take a fork or a knife or a spoon,” she said, as opposed to the packets of plasticware previously provided with meals.
Purdue Dining & Culinary and Purdue Student Government have partnered with Anchor Packaging and Cutlerease to provide recyclable dining containers and cutlery, per a July 28 release.
Only residential dining locations — the dining courts, on-the-go shops and places such as Pete’s Za and Sushi Boss — will be using the new containers, Nunnally said. Retail dining locations, such as the Chick-fil-A in Griffin Hall North and Qdoba in Meredith South, are governed by Aramark, which will have its own policies on food containers.
She said in addition to the new food practices, the University is awaiting the arrival of recycling receptacles to be placed around the dining tents to allow for convenient access to recycling.
PSG President Assata Gilmore spoke on Purdue dining’s new practices at an Aug. 7 Board of Trustees meeting. She said PSG will be providing students with reusable cutlery to decrease the amount of single-use plastics used for eating.
Gilmore said PSG doesn’t yet have a mechanism for washing the reusable cutlery, but hopes students will take it upon themselves to do so.
“We’re hoping that (students) will be able to use residence halls and Krach Leadership Center,” Gilmore said. “That’s open almost 24/7.”
Students already on campus for Boiler Gold Rush, however, say they haven’t noticed many participants recycling the new containers. Dumpsters still brim with recyclable materials and trash.
Thomas Comte, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said he’s accustomed to not recycling containers holding food waste, so he has been throwing the containers away.
Frannie Kelly, president of Purdue Student Sustainability Council, said during a July interview that in the past, Purdue dining would collect food waste from dining courts and take them to a biodigester in West Lafayette. But this can’t be implemented with the takeout format.
While she has heard the University may be adding food-waste collection bins in the dorms, she questions their effectiveness..
“I know personally from living in the dorms,” she said, “people don’t really pay mind to what they’re throwing in the trash.”
This sentiment was reflected by multiple incoming students as well.
“We all just find the nearest trash bin and throw it away,” said Luis Garnica, a freshman in the College of Engineering, as he waited in line for dinner Tuesday night.
“They’re not good for the environment,” said Ezinne Osuji, a freshman in the College of Pharmacy. “Everyone just throws them in the trash.”