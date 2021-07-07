Community members clashed with a Purdue media representative over the sale of WBAA radio to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media after Purdue trustees approved the transaction Wednesday.
Citizens and media were asked to leave the meeting around 10:30 a.m. so trustees could discuss business privately, reportedly discussing items that it couldn't fit into the executive session an hour beforehand. It was then that about six community members stayed back. The people who had held signs that read "Save WBAA" during the meeting formed a semi-circle around Ethan Braden, Purdue's senior vice president of marketing and communication.
Purdue retiree Roberta Schonemann asked Braden if WBAA would maintain any autonomy after the merger.
His response: "It would not."
"You don't think that is a great loss to our community and our university and our students?" Schonemann asked.
"I think the critical components of running a radio station at Purdue University at this point in time are those student internships and their development, and what we see is a chance to enhance those more, different, richer, bigger staff," he responded.
Schonemann persisted, asking if Braden was sure this will happen, to which he replied that it was still in negotiation, so nothing was sure yet.
"We're sure of our loss," she said disheartedly.
Charlene Koh, a West Lafayette community member and daily listener of WBAA, told Braden she worries that WBAA will lose its "local flavor."
Braden assured her that it wouldn't be an issue.
"I would ask for folks to listen in in October when it has been transferred and tell me that in front of the curtain, has there been anything lost," he said. "Our belief is you're going to have the same experience as a listener."
Braden said radio is seeing a decrease in ad spending, a reduction in listenership and time listened. By partnering with "a strong public entity," the hope is to leverage its staff, expertise, underwriting, name and extension to Indianapolis to ensure its future.
"We picked a partner, rather than others that we could have picked, that has a history in terms of commitment to local programming and the state, to classical music and to NPR," Braden said.
About 10 community members attended the meeting itself — an unusual occurrence for a trustees meeting. Their purpose became clear, though, as some began to raise handwritten papers reading, “Save WBAA.”
Koh told The Exponent after the meeting that the board failed to realize the impact its decision would have on the livelihood of WBAA employees who aren't all guaranteed jobs after the sale.
“I feel that for them it’s just a business transaction,” Koh said. “They benefit, but for us it’s something more than that, it’s tradition.
“It reflects the culture, the atmosphere of this town."
Her other main fear, she said, was that the WBAA voices she likes will lose their jobs.
“I don’t like people losing their jobs at this difficult time,” Koh said.
During the meeting, Braden said a “handful” of WBAA employees are talking with WFYI under non-disclosure agreements about potentially continuing with the station after the sale.
“We believe that we need to retain local reporting, and so those individuals that bring it to us today are interested in continuing that,” Braden said. “Moreover, there are operations here that need to be run locally, and so who better than our current individuals to run those operations from West Lafayette?
“We've got an individual who has a vast understanding of the local underwriting,” he continued. “Those relationships are valued by WFYI. So nothing's set in stone, but there are preservation of components of WBAA here that are very important.”
Pending approval of the license transfer by the Federal Communications Commission, MIPM is expected to assume operations of WBAA on or around Oct. 1.
Trustee Gary Lehman said he suspects an internship with a larger firm like WFYI would be of greater value to students in the long run.
“Our interest and our mission is education of students and opportunities for students," Lehman said. "To me this is an enhancement, rather than a step backwards.”
When COVID-19 hit, Braden said, the station retained only three student interns, when it usually operates with six to 10.
“Within MIPM and WFYI both in radio and TV, we believe there are more and there are richer opportunities in a variety of ways, spanning sales, marketing, broadcasting, operations, etc.,” Braden said. “For our students, both in terms of an internship but also their postgraduate opportunities, as this is now a feeder to WFYI.”
Whether the "local presence" will remain in Purdue's Elliott Hall of Music studios remains in question. Braden said it is all "to be discussed."
"In Elliot, it's pretty dilapidated, in terms of AV and IT," Braden said. "They'll need to think through how they want to provide that moving forward locally."
Content-wise, Braden said he did not expect much change to be heard "in front of the curtain" after the deal.
Local news and reporting, NPR, global news and classical music will continue to be aired on WBAA-AM and WBAA-FM and its digital frequencies, according to a Purdue News release announcing the deal last week.