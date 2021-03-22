Paint-by-number murals will be at booths on Krach Lawn from Tuesday to Thursday — available for students and faculty to paint, no art skills required.
Three student-created murals will be made into paint-by-number templates for the Purdue community to decorate as a part of a mural series called “Students are the Spirit of Purdue.” The theme represents what it means to be a student, individual and Boilermaker.
The pieces chosen were submitted by students Josie Beach, Nevaeh Miranda and Anne Murphy.
“My inspiration was the past events of 2020 and what I want Purdue to be seen as: a place of equality and understanding,” Miranda, a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts, said. “I always look to other artists for inspiration and hope that my art is as well-received. I wanted to be able to convey the power of the thoughts of many and leave a reminder of it.”
Murphy, a senior in the College of Engineering, said that she created her submission for an Instagram challenge in October and said that she thought “it fit the vibe of Purdue well.”
“I’m pretty excited that my art will be publicly displayed at Purdue,” she said. “I hope the larger rendition turns out well.”
The committee in charge of the project received five official entries, although 35 people expressed interest in submitting art, according to head of the mural project Bethany Lengacher.
“The final three were chosen because the committee believed they represent Purdue’s academic and demographic range, while being fun and well-fit for the paint-by-number technique,” Lengacher said. “The three are wildly different in content and style, which adds dimension to the project but accomplishes exactly what was intended for this installment — that is, bringing together the ideas of many students and bringing them to life together.”
The artists and committee members will meet to transfer the designs to canvases by hand; each shape will be outlined clearly and labeled with a number that corresponds to a color. Each piece of artwork has been adapted for a common color scheme, so all three will share colors. Students will be provided brushes and paint to fill in the shapes when they come visit the painting booths.
The murals will be hung in designated spots on the walls on the second floor of Krach Leadership Center, near Purdue Student Government offices.
“It is incredible to know my art will be in a public place,” Miranda said. “At first I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was, but once I did, it was very hard to comprehend. To be able to display it at Purdue, of all places, is such an honor and really makes me believe my art is worth it.”