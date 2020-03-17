Purdue will not be holding in-person commencement ceremonies in May according to an email Purdue President Mitch Daniels sent to graduating students.
"We will provide an opportunity, if you so choose, for you to take part in a future traditional ceremony," the email reads, "and I promise you we are hard at work to create a special, memorable and fun virtual experience for you and your families as an option for this May."
The size and density of Purdue's commencement makes the event incompatible with current recommendations regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Daniels said.
According to the email, students will receive details from the Office of the Registrar about the virtual commencement.