The average salary among the top 50 employees paid by Purdue in 2021 — excluding Purdue Athletics’ top two paid coaches — was about $448,010. Still, some professors, like history professor James Farr, make less than $20,000 per year. The disparity between full time employees is dependent on grants, experience and raises, according to Purdue faculty.
“Faculty salaries at Purdue vary — as they do across the country –– based on several factors, including market forces, performance and experience,” said Peter Hollenbeck, vice provost for faculty affairs. “Those who perform at a high level receive larger merit raises, and those who have been at Purdue longer have accumulated more raises over time.
“As in any organization/industry, competition for top talent is intense and Purdue is focused on recruiting and retaining discipline-leading faculty.”
Raises are given as professors are promoted from assistant to associate and to full professors. Combining that with annual raises based on how much professors have published, how often they teach and how many grants they’ve received, disparities between salaries can increase because opportunities for research and grants vary by department, said David Sanders, an associate professor of biological sciences.
Sanders explained the “equations” of how salary is calculated.
Entry salaries depend on departments, he said. There are more grant opportunities in STEM-related areas, so the entry salary in engineering is higher than in liberal arts. According to University of Wisconsin’s 2015-16 data digest, “federal organizations like the National Science Foundation gave science and engineering programs nearly $500 million for research and development between 2013 and 2014. This was 47% of NSF’s total expenditure. Non-science and engineering programs received $26 million, or 2% of NSF’s total expenditure.”
An initial salary offer is decided based on national and Purdue averages, but potential employees can negotiate salary when they are first hired, Sanders said.
Promotions and raises also play a large role in salaries — as well as disparities — increasing, Sanders said. Every year, he said, faculty receives a 2% raise overall, but each department can independently decide what percentage to actually give employees.
“There can be people who get 4% raises, and there can be some who get 0%,” Sanders said. “Some people have contributed more to the efforts of the department, and some have contributed less, so the department can decide how to allocate the funds.”
Other factors that play a role in salary disparity between departments and individuals are grants and research funds.
“Individuals who are bringing in a lot of money can be afforded to be paid more because the payment is coming out of their research grants rather than out of the university’s pockets.”
For engineering education professor Alice Pawley, her salary functions off of her initial offer from Purdue in 2007.
Additional variants that play a role into her nearly $115,000 annual salary are the “(increasing) cost of living over time, performance bonuses determined by (her) department head, salary freezes, (her) tenure, promotion in 2016, (her) promotion to full in 2021,” Pawley said. Whether she takes summer funding through research grants, doing additional activities like consulting for Purdue and whether she negotiates raises due to external offers also play a role in Pawley’s salary.
Some faculty receive summer salaries as well. Academic and summer salaries are separate because the income is derived on the basis of research grants. The total salary can be larger because academic salary is solely what one is being paid for teaching and total salary includes income derived from research grants.
Sanders said around 30% of an employee’s academic salary can be added in summer if they have money from a research grant, designated funds or planned gifts.
Salary negotiation mainly takes place only when individuals are first hired by Purdue, but retention bonuses also can be negotiated, according to Sanders.
“Under normal situations, beyond having a grant or retention bonus, salary is not negotiable,” Sanders said. “If you bring in a really large grant or have a large offer, you can sometimes get a special bump in your salary because the University wants to retain you. They’re willing to increase your salary so that you don’t go off to another institution.”
Purdue’s Human Relations department declined to comment on salary disparities at Purdue.