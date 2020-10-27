Around 170 cadets participate in the Reserve Officer Training Corps program on campus, where they receive military and physical training throughout the year. Standardized black masks now accompany their signature camouflage uniforms as restrictions on gatherings and events pose a challenge to rituals.
“We have to cut back on certain things. We can only do (physical training) twice a week, we have no personal fitness tests – they are postponed,” said Casimir Wypyski, a freshman in the Air Force branch of the ROTC program. “We have to wear masks, we stay socially distanced – the normal stuff.”
Outside of physical training, where cadets can safely exercise without a mask 15 feet apart from one another, Wypyski said everybody has been vigilant in wearing their masks.
“Obviously it’s challenging,” senior cadet Trenton Howard said. “You know everybody’s in the same situation, and it’s easy to get bogged down in the weeds and say ‘It’s tough, what can we do?’ We must focus on what we can do and the positives.”
Howard said ROTC, like many other programs, has struggled with engagement amid new social distancing guidelines. Members are just thankful they’re still allowed to hold in-person classes and workouts, he added.
“The underclassmen don’t know what it’s like regularly, so we do not need to hinder their ability to enjoy and get the most out of the program right now,” Howard said.
Like other University programs, ROTC has canceled or rescheduled many of its events for upcoming semesters. The Ranger challenge, which features a team of 10 cadets that compete against 38 schools throughout five midwestern states, has been completely nixed, said Major Paul Heslin, the recruiting operations officer for the ROTC program.
“In some ways you can look at the coronavirus as our current enemy, and so we don’t let it control us, we figure out how we can control it and still accomplish the mission that we need to accomplish,” Heslin said.
Capt. Bert Mickelson, an instructor in the Army ROTC department, said an event called a “branch night,” a celebration where cadets bring together family and friends, was also canceled.
Despite the uncertainty about how long health guidelines will remain stringent, the department remains committed to recruiting more students into the program.
“As we can’t really go out on campus and recruit as much … we have to maintain a larger social media presence to get ourselves out there,” Howard said.
The desire for students to return to campus this fall was evident in the increased number of freshmen who enrolled in the ROTC program this semester.
“For the kids that are currently in (the program), I’ve heard many of them make the comment that they are so thankful for ROTC because it is one of the few classes that is actually in person,” Heslin said. “They are able to engage with their peers and, even though we have to socially distance, are still having that human-to-human contact.”
Wypyski, still new to the program, invoked a mantra some students and faculty have returned to during an unprecedented semester.
“It’s just getting through each week,” he said, “and making sure we do it with integrity.”