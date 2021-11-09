West Lafayette was ranked the 15th-safest college town in the United States.
Using FBI data on the number of violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 residents in cities with more than 15,000 residents, West Lafayette was reportedly ranked among the safest college towns.
The information was released in a press release by Safewise, a company that sells home safety and security products. For its results, the company analyzed 422 college cities.
West Lafayette had 0.7 violent crime incidents per 1,000 residents and 7.3 property crime incidents, according to the website. The Indiana town's ranking this year is three spots higher than last year's.
West Lafayette follows towns like Princeton, New Jersey, and Milton, Massachusetts. Purdue, the university sitting within the college town, looks different than the other universities on the top of the list, however.
There are nearly 50,000 students enrolled at the beginning of the fall semester, according to a Purdue press release. Next behind Purdue on the top 20 list, in terms of student population size, is Brigham Young University-Idaho with 38,000 students enrolled. Most of the universities on the list had 5,000 or fewer students enrolled in courses, according to the website.
West Lafayette is the only Big Ten town on the list. Purdue is one of 19 Division 1 schools on the list of the top 50 safest college towns.
Purdue has the second-lowest tuition of the schools in the top 20, according to the list. Purdue's average in-state tuition is $9,992, according to the university's website, and it follows BYU-Idaho at $4,208, according to the Safewise website.
Students are far more susceptible to property crime than violent crime, the website said, referencing FBI data. The average risk of a student becoming a victim of a violent crime on campus is 0.03%, according to the data. The same statistic for becoming a victim of property crime is 0.52%.