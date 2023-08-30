Music played from a speaker as mourners clad in band t-shirts hugged each other and looked at pictures propped up on the Unfinished Block P. They were mourning the death of graduate student Sara Brown.
On Friday afternoon, Sara, a doctoral candidate in the College of Health and Human Sciences, died in a car crash on her way to a concert in Missouri. Sara was known for her passion for music and routinely road tripped as far as St. Louis or Columbus and beyond.
Sara’s mother, Debbi Bryant, along with her aunt, Joy Bryant, her cousin and their sister-in-law made the long drive up from Arkansas Sunday for the vigil.
Sara was part of the team of 16 students who make up the Purdue Convocations. While most members participate for two years of undergrad, Sara was unusual because she was a graduate student in her third year of Purdue Convos.
Sara worked for the Student Concert Committee but her focus during her doctoral candidacy was in childhood development and she was interested in researching how media can help children’s development.
On the poster propped up on the Block P were pictures from Sara’s Instagram, including some of her with her favorite band the Black Keys.
“To me, that upper left photo is basically how you would describe Sara, always wearing that wide brimmed hat. She is an introvert but passionate about music and just the idyllic member of students. It's a real tragedy,” said James Britton, the Digital Marketing Strategist of Purdue Convos.
“She's kind of an old soul. It's hard to believe she was only 24 years old because she's into bands that me, as a 40-something, enjoy. She was also kind of on the cutting edge,” Britton said.
Sara was the teaching assistant for AJ Schwichtenberg’s course on atypical child development. The class had only met twice before Sara’s death, but the students left 40 different cards for her parents.
“She just left a very positive feeling from the very start,” said Schwichtenberg. “She touched and connected with so many lives. But she did it in a very quiet and respectful way. And so I think she will live on through that.”
“She's quiet but she was so sweet,” said junior Nathan Ehrenberger, a fellow Purdue Convos member. “Anytime you talk to her she's just very sweet.”
Sara also had a podcast called Eclectic Corner and a website called Downtown Sara Brown, where she posted music journalism and tips for college. Sara also had started learning the ukulele. She also ran the Purdue Convos Instagram.
This past week their Instagram got hacked. Everyone tried different methods to get it up and running, but Sara was the only one able to.
“It's such a stupid problem, but it had been hanging over the entire week of my job,” Connor McGuire, a marketing employee of Purdue Convos, said.
“She saved the day. That was the last email she sent me and then she started driving to a concert. I spent the whole weekend being happy. And then I learned the news on Monday.”
Sara’s coworkers and friends found out that she had died in the crash during a staff meeting. The students that worked with her came to the vigil.
“She knows the music scene better than most of us did. She was always looking out for artists. You could just tell she's passionate about music playing,” Jonah Peterson, a coworker of Sara’s, said. “She deserves to be here.”
- Additional reporting by Alex Sanchez, staff reporter