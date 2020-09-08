The Spring 2021 academic calendar, according to emails sent to some students and staff Tuesday, will not include a spring break.
Provost Jay Akridge announced in that email to other administrators a modified calendar that eliminates spring break to allow the semester to start later and "minimize mass travel to and from campus."
The email says classes are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The semester will also have an online-only option.
Purdue is adding three "reading days," per the email, "to give faculty and students a brief respite from instruction to permit them to focus on their preparation and check their understanding of material."
These days will not be University holidays, and the campus will remain open. Students will be expected to remain on campus, though there will be no classes in session on those days.
An email sent to all students said that by Nov. 2nd decisions will be announced on University travel, study abroad and campus visitors, as well as events, convocations and conferences.
A decision on Spring 2021 commencement will be shared by the end Dec. 5th, per the email.
Read the full announcement here.