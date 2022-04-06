Andrew Jensen and Isabelle Weber will serve as President and Vice President of Purdue Student Government President and Vice President for the 2022-23 academic year, beating out five other campaigns in this year’s election.
After being delayed over the weekend, PSG Elections Director Brayden Johnson announced the results in a Zoom meeting Wednesday. The only other campaign to meet the voter count threshold was the Reynolds-Didonna campaign.
This year’s election also marked a historic voter turnout, with a total vote count of 3,692 – the highest since 2015, Johnson said. The voter count in 2015 was 5,565.
In addition to the president and vice president, results for the student senate were announced.
All candidates who ran for student senate were elected to the positions. There were no candidates running for the College of Liberal Arts or the College of Education senate positions.
All students interested in running for student senate are requested to contact their respective student councils for more information.