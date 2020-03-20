The Exponent plans to produce its print edition after spring break. However, starting March 23, we will have approximately 30 percent fewer print editions.
To compensate for that, we will be temporarily offering a PDF download of our print edition to anyone who wishes on our website (www.purdueexponent.org). That free download will continue through the end of the spring semester so that students away from campus can keep up with the news.
And we will continue to update our web edition between print publication dates.
At this time, our office will continue to be staffed for the remainder of the spring semester. However, we ask guests or visitors to call our office (765-743-1111) or email us to make appointments rather than to stop by unannounced.
These are trying times for all of us, but we plan to continue our coverage of Purdue news both in print and online. Thank you for your support.