With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the country, Purdue Athletics urges fans to be fully vaccinated and to wear their masks in Mackey Arena.
"Our basketball student-athletes and staff are 100 percent vaccinated and have recently also received a booster, all in a desire to provide the strongest possible prevention against serious illness," according to a news release Wednesday afternoon. "To help protect yourself and the chance to enjoy an exciting basketball season, Purdue Athletics encourages all eligible recipients to receive a vaccination and the subsequent booster.
"We will continue to monitor the environment and are prepared to make appropriate adjustments as necessary. In the meantime, please be reminded that the Protect Purdue pledge requires facial coverings in all indoor Purdue facilities, including Mackey Arena, and that if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms, you should stay home."