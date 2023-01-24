Purdue's online engineering program increased its overall standing and remained No. 1 in four categories in the newest U.S. News & World Report rankings of the Best Online Programs.
The rankings, released Tuesday, have the university’s full array of online engineering graduate programs at No. 2, up from No. 3 in 2022, while Purdue remains in the No. 1 spot in four specific categories, according to a Purdue news release Tuesday.
Collectively, online master’s programs from the Purdue College of Engineering rank second among 119 colleges and universities considered for the rankings after placing third in each of the previous three years. Purdue's online engineering master’s programs as a whole trail only the University of California, Los Angeles.
Among Big Ten schools, Purdue heads the list, with Pennsylvania State University ranked third, ahead of four other Big Ten schools in the top 10: the universities of Illinois (fourth), Michigan (sixth), Wisconsin (eighth) and Nebraska (10th).
Purdue online master’s degrees in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering and engineering management all rank No. 1 for 2023, as they did in 2022, according to the news release. The online civil engineering master’s is No. 2, also the same as in 2022.
In addition, Purdue‘s ranking in online engineering master’s programs for veterans moved up to No. 4 from No. 5 in 2022. The newest rankings can be viewed online.
“The latest U.S. News rankings reflect our ongoing momentum as we expand the range, scale and impact of Purdue engineering’s online learning,” Mark Lundstrom, interim dean of Purdue’s College of Engineering and the Don and Carol Scifres Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, said in the release.
Dimitrios Peroulis, Purdue’s Michael and Katherine Birck Head and Reilly Professor in the Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, said, has served as engineering’s academic lead for online learning since January 2018 and has been appointed senior vice president of Purdue University Online, effective July 1, 2023.
The organizers of the annual U.S. News rankings analyze such factors as the quality of students entering a program; online teaching practices so students stay enrolled and graduate on time; how the programs employ technologies to allow students flexibility; and the quality of student support services, career guidance and financial aid resources, according to Purdue's release.
Also weighed are faculty credentials and training, including the degree to which online instructors’ credentials mirror those of on-campus faculty and the training instructors receive to teach distance learners.
In addition, U.S. News conducts a peer assessment survey of high-ranking academic officials – in the case of the engineering rankings, deans of engineering schools and top online learning leaders – as an important element of reviewing Purdue and other institutions for ranking.