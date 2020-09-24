In cooperation with Protect Purdue guidelines, Purdue University Recreation and Wellness has adapted the delivery of its Wellness programs to support students, even from a distance.
To comply with social distancing, requiring reservations for facility access and ramping up disinfection, many of the Wellness programs have been moved online or significantly de-densified. Many programs, such as the cooking demonstrations and wellness classes, which used to be offered in person, are now posted as pre-recorded sessions on the Purdue RecWell website. Additionally, one-on-one wellness, financial and nutrition counseling and personalized coaching is provided via online appointments.
“COVID has had a huge effect (on students),” said Tammy Loew, senior assistant director of wellness. “It illustrates the need for wellness.”
Some students who go to the Co-Rec say they don’t know much about the Wellness programs offered. Ben Pekarek, a freshman in the College of Engineering, said he would be interested in watching some of the cooking demonstrations, or even a yoga class, to branch out.
There are currently 10 cooking demonstrations posted to the Wellness website, including videos showing how to make guacamole and honey cayenne chicken tenders.
“That’s really interesting that they have [cooking demos],” said Daniel Cloran, a freshman in the College of Engineering. “I didn’t even know they had that.”
While she mostly uses the Co-Rec to lift weights, Matty Miller, a freshman in the College of Science, said the kitchen demos are one Wellness program she would participate in.
Loew says that although the delivery of some Wellness services has changed, they are still seeing high student engagement.
“The dietitian has been really busy,” Loew said. “Nutrition education has been the most popular, but massages, financial wellness and wellness coaching have been getting booked up pretty fast.”
The financial counseling and wellness coaching, according to the Purdue RecWell website, connects students with counselors who can assist them in molding their personal goals and help create a plan to achieve those goals.
Online meditation courses began on Monday with 30-minute guided meditation sessions led by the Wellness instructors through Zoom. Times and links to the sessions are listed on the Purdue Wellness website.
Some students, such as Pekarek and Eli Lechien, also a freshman in the College of Engineering, have already started meditating to deal with their stressors.
“We have a weekly meditation time,” Lechien said. “It’s about five minutes. We turn off the lights, listen to a nice song. It’s great.”
Both expressed interest in trying one of the live meditation sessions.
Some programs, however, are unable to function in a digital format. They’ve implemented procedures that allow them to continue to serve students in person, as well. Massage and light therapy, for example, can only help students in-person.
Per the RecWell website, massage therapy has set in place extensive cautionary measures, such as staggered appointment times, disposable face cradles and replacing face masks and linens between appointments. The light therapy room, used to treat students with Seasonal Affective Disorder, is open by appointment. The mindfulness room, equipped with meditation guides and a light therapy box, is open on a “walk-in basis,” with a two-person capacity.
At a time when mental health stressors are particularly evident on campus, Loew urges students to use their resources.
“I encourage students to look at both wellness and fitness,” Loew said. “They will be the key components in getting them through the semester.”